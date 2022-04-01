Why G Herbo and Ari Fletcher's Instagram beef won't end any time soon













G Herbo is a Chicago-born rapper who is recognised by some as a”legend” in his city. The rapper is best known for songs including PTSD, Cry No More and I Don’t Wanna Die. He’s collaborated with 21 Savage, Lil Durk and many more current rappers during his career and he’s only 26 years old.

As well as having major success as a music artist, G Herbo has a whole family at his age, too. He shares his first child, a son, with his ex, Ari Fletcher, and he is currently in a relationship with Taina Williams. The two have a son and a daughter on the way.

G Herbo and Ari’s Instagram beef explored

G Herbo is about to become a father for the third time in 2022 but it looks like fatherhood isn’t coming without its dramas as he and his ex, Ari Fletcher, got into it on Instagram this March.

Ari Fletcher took to Instagram Live to call out G Herbo’s girlfriend, Taina Williams, after she said her son, Yosohn, came home with a cut on his knee after being in Taina’s care.

As seen on Ari Fletcher’s Instagram Story, she said that Yosohn said that he “don’t like” Taina and that she’s “mean to him“.

G Herbo’s girlfriend, Taina, responds to the claims

As reported by Complex, Taina Williams responded to Ari’s claims on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’ve allowed you to create false narratives about me in the past but I will not let you create this narrative when it comes to a child that I have so much love for.“

Taina added that she would not be attacked when it comes to being a parent and that at eight months pregnant she is “emotionally drained“.

Ari and G Herbo’s IG beef won’t end soon

G Herbo also took to Instagram Live to address Ari’s posts and said that he and his son have an unbreakable bond, as per Complex.

For now, it seems that the dust has settled regarding Ari, G Herbo and Taina Williams’ Instagram beef. But, given that G Herbo and Ari’s son, Yosohn, is only three, the two are set to co-parent for at least another 15 years.

Judging by Twitter, it looks like the rapper’s fans have had enough of social media drama between celebrities for now, one tweeted: “The way I’m going to mute Chris, Will, Jayda, Ari, Taina, and G Herbo, like please.“

Idk who needs to hear this but you don’t know G herbo or Ari. — BIG TROP ♛ (@Shetropicc) March 31, 2022

