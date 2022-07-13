











After making it to the final three ladies on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, Gabby Windey is one of two Bachelorettes joining the new season as they shake it up in a way they never have before.

Windey will have the support of co-star Rachel Recchia, who became one of her closest friends on the show this season as they both set out to find their dream man.

This is one of the reasons Bachelorette producers decided to cast Windey and Recchia as joint stars of the new season for the first time in franchise history. Before we jump into the new season, let’s find out more about the girls, especially their height.

How tall are Gabby and Rachel?

Gabby Windey was born on January 2, 1991, making her 31 years old. Windey is from Illinois and works as an ICU nurse.

Heavy.com reports the beauty is 5ft 9in, making her model height! Fans noticed her long legs and slender physique as soon as she joined the show.

Rachel stands 5ft 3in, making Gabby taller than her by six inches. Their difference in height is noticeable when they stand next to one another, regardless of whether they’re wearing shoes.

Gabby is looking for a man with ‘quiet confidence’

As the season gets under way, fans are already wondering what type of man they think Gabby will go for. Her ABC bio explains:

Gabby is looking for a man with quiet confidence. She doesn’t have a physical type but says if he doesn’t have a personality, it’s a hard pass. Her ideal man will challenge her, communicate his feelings and work hard to equally carry the weight of the relationship.

The one non-negotiable for Gabby? Whatever man captures Gabby’s heart must also have room in their life for her four-legged friend because she and her golden doodle Leonardo are a package deal.

Windey was an NFL cheerleader

Before turning to reality TV, Windey was an NFL cheerleader and rooted for the Denver Broncos for five years. In 2021, she was named co-winner of the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award.

A previous press release about Windey stated:

Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players. Windey’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making [her] a model representative for young student-athletes across the nation.

