Sylvester Stallone stars in his family reality show, The Family Stallone, with his three daughters – here’s what we know about his children, including their ages and jobs.

Sylvester Stallone is breaking away from his action star reputation and diving into the world of reality TV. Along with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters, the Rocky actor will be showing his identity as a family man in Family Stallone.

With their father being a major Hollywood name, the Stallone daughters have some large shoes to fill, so let’s get acquainted with the Paramount Plus stars.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

Who are Sylvester Stallone’s daughters and how old are they?

Sylvester and Jennifer are parents to daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The couple tied the knot in 1997, three years after Sylvester dumped his then-future wife via a handwritten FedEx letter.

The Stallone trio have been in the spotlight since at least the mid-2000s and were named Miss Golden Globes in 2017, meaning they assisted at the annual award show by handing out trophies to winners on stage.

The honor is traditionally awarded to the children of a prominent Hollywood actor or actress. Notable former Miss Golden Globes include Bruce Willis’ daughter, Rumer, and Dakota Johnson.

Sophia Stallone

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sophia is the eldest Stallone sister. Born on August 27, 1996, as Sophia Rose, she is a media personality and podcast host. She co-hosts the podcast, Unwaxed, with her sister, Sistine.

She reportedly underwent successful heart surgery at age 2 due to a congenital malformation of a valve. Sophie, 26, had another heart procedure in 2012.

A graduate of the University Of Southern California, the Stallone sister has appeared on TV screens since at least 2010, mostly alongside her famous father. She was a guest judge on two episodes of Project Runway in 2017 and Family Stallone is her first leading show.

Judging from her social media, she is currently single and loves to update her 1.6 million Instagram followers about her jet-setting adventures.

She has a reported net worth of $3 – 5 million.

Sistine Stallone

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Sistine is the second daughter of Jennifer and Sylvester. Born on June 27, 1998, the 24-year-old followed her father’s footsteps into acting. Sistine made her film debut in 2019’s 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Her last acting role was Midnight In The Switchgrass in 2021.

Also a model, she was signed to IMG Models in 2016 and has walked for Chanel. Her estimated net worth stands at $1 – 1.5 million.

Scarlet Stallone

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+

Scarlet is the youngest sister at 20 years old. Born May 25, 2002, she is also an actress and has had two roles to date, both of which were alongside her father.

In 2014, she had a background role in Reach Me, and portrayed Spencer the barista in five episodes of Tulsa King. Scarlet has a reported $2.5 million net worth.

She is currently dating Louis Masquelier-Page, a former youth Olympian and World Junior Championship skier.