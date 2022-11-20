









Giannina Gibelli rose to fame after appearing in the very first season of Netflix’s Love Is Blind. She had a romance with Damian Powers on the show, but things didn’t work out between them in the end. Nowadays, Giannina can be seen to be very loved up with a new man and they’ve just taken their relationship to the next level in November 2022.

Blake Horstmann also appeared on a reality TV show in a bid to find love before meeting Giannina. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 14 in 2018 and later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 6. It was when Giannina and Blake were both cast on MTV’s All Star Shore that they found a connection with one another.

Are Giannina and Blake still together?

Yes! Giannina and Blake are very much together in November 2022.

The two met while filming All Star Shore in 2021. Fans knew that there was some kind of romance going on in Giannina’s life per her Instagram posts but she wasn’t able to reveal Blake’s identity until the show had aired.

Although they were yet to go IG official, it was confirmed in January 2022 that Blake and Giannina were an item per Us Magazine.

The two did some traveling

In March 2022, Giannina turned 29 and the two could be seen enjoying a romantic trip to Rome on Instagram.

The pair managed to keep their relationship under wraps until June 2022. They were then able to post photos together freely and even opted for couples’ Halloween costumes in October where they dressed as one another.

As well as traveling to Europe and Bali, they’ve been attending weddings together, festivals, pool parties, and more.

Giannina moves into Blake’s house

Taking to Instagram on November 19, Giannina gave her followers an update.

She shared a slider of photos of herself and Blake at his house. One showed that Blake asked if she’d move in with him written in the snow.

Giannina captioned the post: “honey I’m homeeeeee (officially),” confirming that she and Blake are officially moved into his Denver house together.

Blake also recently posted a video to Instagram of himself putting up Christmas decorations, so it appears that the two are settling into the Holiday season together.

