Real Housewives fans are 'here for' Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas' dating













Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey is loved up with her hubby, Mark Hill, in 2022. But she was once married before to Peter Thomas and their relationship played out on the show. Cynthia is a mom-of-one to Noelle Robinson and Peter was her step-father for seven years.

When it comes to the Real Housewives universe, there’s no end to relationship breakdowns, divorces, new squeezes and dating rumours to keep up with.

The latest word on the street is that Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is dating Peter Thomas. The rumours circulating have sent Real Housewives fans into a frenzy on Twitter. So, let’s take a look at whether sparks really are flying between Gizelle and Peter.

What happened between Peter and Cynthia?

Back in 2010, Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey got married. Cynthia’s sister and mother didn’t seem particularly pleased that she and Peter were walking down the aisle.

Nevertheless, they said their vows and were a married couple until 2017.

Cynthia and Peter’s marriage and divorce were captured on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and following their split, Peter moved to Miami where his businesses are located.

Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas dating rumours explored

On May 4th, 2022 rumours circulated that Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Peter Thomas were dating.

Media Takeout reported that the two could be dating, adding that Peter has been filmed for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

But, The Jasmine Brand later published an article stating that Gizelle had exclusively told them that the rumours aren’t true.

As per The Jasmine Brand, Gizelle said of the rumour: “It is 100 percent NOT TRUE“.

Reality Titbit has reached out to both Gizelle and Peter for comment.

Real Housewives fans shocked at the potential romance

Since rumours began circulating about Gizelle and Peter, many people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on a potential relationship.

While some Real Housewives fans were struggling to cope with the idea of Peter and Gizelle being an item, others tweeted that they were “excited” and another wrote: “I don’t get the problem with Gizelle and Peter. Let her be“.

Another fan tweeted that Bravo fans were “winning” on May 4th as the Ultimate Girls Trip 2 trailer was released and the Peter and Gizelle rumours were circulating.

Am I the only one here for Peter dating Gizelle and coming to #RHOP ???? 🤣🤣 I am so excited pic.twitter.com/Ok3O1BxFzx — WHERE’S YOUR INCOME, ROACH??? (@kiccingklouds) May 5, 2022

I don’t believe the Gizelle/Peter rumors. pic.twitter.com/bpGRj90oFH — Superior Virgo (@KeiaBeiaMac) May 4, 2022

The twitter streets are saying Gizelle is dating… Peter/Patricia Thomas???? pic.twitter.com/9oYDt2DH3j — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) May 4, 2022

