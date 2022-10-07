Glee fans swoon over Lea Michele and Darren Criss' 'supportive friendship'











Lea Michele joked about how many times her Glee co-star Darren Criss has had to listen to her sing Don’t Rain On My Parade as they were reunited backstage at Funny Girl.

The actress is playing her dream role of Fanny Brice in a Broadway run of the hit musical, but of course, the show’s big number was one she also performed on Glee.

Despite hearing her perform the number countless times, Darren still went along to support her, and fans think they’re just adorable.

Backstage reunion

Lea, who played Rachael Berry, in musical show Glee took to Instagram to share a snap of her cute reunion with Darren.

The Blaine Anderson actor headed to see the show with his wife Mia Von Criss this week and they stopped by Lea’s dressing room for a visit, unlike one of her other co-stars who said they won’t be going along.

The trio beamed big smiles as they posed up together, with Lea standing in the middle of the couple.

Lea, 36, looked stunning in a black blazer and bralet with belted trousers, while Darren is as handsome as ever in black skinny jeans and a paterned shirt with a deep purple coat on top.

Blonde beauty Mia is dressed all in black too, wearing what looks like a long dress with a side split and a blazer on top.

Joking about how many times Darren, 35, has heard her perform the song, Lea captioned the picture: “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss”.

Fans love their friendship

Lea and Darren have remained close since Glee came to an end in 2009, and they’ve even toured together.

Fans took to Lea’s post to comment on just how special their friendship is.

“Most supportive friendship,” one wrote.

And another penned: “We love to see friends supporting friends!”

While a third commented: “anderberry friendship forever”.

And another gushed: “I love you so much! this is the most loyal and cutest friendship! I love all of you!”

