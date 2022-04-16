Gold Rush's Juan Ibarra left the show after making millions for his family













Juan Ibarra is most recognised for being one of the most experienced mechanics in the Beets crew on Gold Rush. He joined the show on season nine after successfully working with the Hoffmans for three gold-digging seasons.

Fans now want to know more about the reality star, including his family, career, net worth and why he left the show. Keep reading to find out!

RELATED: Get to know the Gold Rush White Water cast, Kayla, James, Dustin and co

The Found Footage Phenomenon | Official Trailer | Shudder BridTV 9540 The Found Footage Phenomenon | Official Trailer | Shudder https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-qoBs2peaMU/hqdefault.jpg 992689 992689 center 22403

Juan Ibarra. Picture: GOLD RUSH – Untold Secrets About Juan Ibarra – What’s He Doing Now? His New Season With Freddy Dodge

Meet Juan Ibarra

Juan is an experienced mechanic who works incredibly hard to provide for his wife and kids at home in Reno, Nevada.

He was born on 2 April 1983 making him 39 years old. He is an American citizen but he comes from a blended family background of nationality.

He is married to Andrea Ibarra and the loved up couple are two kids together, a girl Addison Marie and Juanito. The family live in a stunning house in Nevada, and it’s no surprise about his whopping net worth after seeing where the family live.

Juan’s net worth

Juan is amazing at what he does for a living and one of his biggest successes was when he helped the Hoffman’s pull more than three million dollars worth of gold during the first season.

According to networthpost, in 2020 Juan was estimated to be worth around $6 million. He has earned this working with various crews as well as his hard work ethic in general.

He is also paid to be featured as one of the lead cast members n the series with it being said that the core crew earn anywhere between 10,000 to 25,000 dollars per episode.

He also runs his own company, Ibarra Industrial so we can assume he also makes a load of dollars from here too.

Why did Juan leave Gold Rush?

The reason for his departure has never been fully disclosed, but he suddenly left ahead of season 11, however, fans have their own ideas as to why he left.

Some theories suggest that it was to do with his political opinions that he publicly posted on his social media and others think he and the team may have just had an amicable split.

WATCH GOLD RUSH WHITE WATER ON DISCOVERY FRIDAYS AT 9PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK