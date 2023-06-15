“Golden Girl” Khloe Kardashian has wowed her fans and “served her curves” in a stunning gold bikini for her newest collaboration on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian has joined forces with the iconic swimwear company, Body Glove, for a new campaign just in time for sun-kissed holidays and long summer days at the beach.

The reality star’s brand Good American and Body Glove have teamed up for the release of a new swimwear drop and Khloe has flooded social media with showstopping looks from the fashion line.

Photo by NINO/GC Images

Khloe Kardashian wows as “Golden Girl”

The Kardashians star is in her “Golden Girl” era as she promoted a stunning two-piece swimsuit for Body Glove x Good American collaboration.

The new collection was inspired by the ’80s nostalgic swimwear pieces, reminiscing bright and colorful swimwear from legendary television shows like Baywatch. The collection introduces a series of reimagined pieces in a new “curve loving size range”.

“Golden Girl,” the reality star captioned her post as fans in the comments called her “absolutely stunning”, while another said: “You’re my favorite, Khloe.”

“Khloe, I love you so much, you look so beautiful and so glorious,” someone else commented.

Body Glove x Good American line dropped on Thursday

The Body Glove x Good American collection dropped on Thursday, June 15 and is available for purchasing on Good American’s website.

From neon colors to metallic fabrics, the collection is a true nostalgia to the ’80s and has been dubbed as a line to highlight customers’ best features with comfort and fashion in mind.

In another Instagram post, Khloe unveiled the full promotional video for the collaboration, followed by the caption: “We’ve taken the iconic Body Glove silhouettes & innovated them to serve your curves.”

Khloe turned into a real-life Barbie for fun day with nieces

In other news, Khloe turned into a real-life Barbie for a fun-filled visit to Barbie World with her sister Kim Kardashian, her daughter True, 5, and her nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago.

The reality star rocked a tight bright pink jumpsuit and completed her look with massive sunglasses and thigh-high pink boots.

In snaps shared on Kim and Khloe’s Instagram Stories, Khloe was seen having a great time with her daughter True and niece Dream.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Khloe, who shares daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson, wrote: “We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie.”