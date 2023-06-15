“Golden Girl” Khloe Kardashian has wowed her fans and “served her curves” in a stunning gold bikini for her newest collaboration on Instagram.
Khloe Kardashian has joined forces with the iconic swimwear company, Body Glove, for a new campaign just in time for sun-kissed holidays and long summer days at the beach.
The reality star’s brand Good American and Body Glove have teamed up for the release of a new swimwear drop and Khloe has flooded social media with showstopping looks from the fashion line.
Khloe Kardashian wows as “Golden Girl”
The Kardashians star is in her “Golden Girl” era as she promoted a stunning two-piece swimsuit for Body Glove x Good American collaboration.
The new collection was inspired by the ’80s nostalgic swimwear pieces, reminiscing bright and colorful swimwear from legendary television shows like Baywatch. The collection introduces a series of reimagined pieces in a new “curve loving size range”.
“Golden Girl,” the reality star captioned her post as fans in the comments called her “absolutely stunning”, while another said: “You’re my favorite, Khloe.”
“Khloe, I love you so much, you look so beautiful and so glorious,” someone else commented.
Body Glove x Good American line dropped on Thursday
The Body Glove x Good American collection dropped on Thursday, June 15 and is available for purchasing on Good American’s website.
From neon colors to metallic fabrics, the collection is a true nostalgia to the ’80s and has been dubbed as a line to highlight customers’ best features with comfort and fashion in mind.
In another Instagram post, Khloe unveiled the full promotional video for the collaboration, followed by the caption: “We’ve taken the iconic Body Glove silhouettes & innovated them to serve your curves.”
Khloe turned into a real-life Barbie for fun day with nieces
In other news, Khloe turned into a real-life Barbie for a fun-filled visit to Barbie World with her sister Kim Kardashian, her daughter True, 5, and her nieces Dream, Stormi, and Chicago.
The reality star rocked a tight bright pink jumpsuit and completed her look with massive sunglasses and thigh-high pink boots.
In snaps shared on Kim and Khloe’s Instagram Stories, Khloe was seen having a great time with her daughter True and niece Dream.
In one of her Instagram Stories, Khloe, who shares daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson, wrote: “We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie.”