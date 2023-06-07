On this week’s episode of Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked Podcast, she’s joined once again by her younger brother Grayson Chrisley as he ‘Gets Real’ on how he’s holding up while his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their 19-year combined prison sentence.

The Chrisley Knows Best star recently celebrated his 17th birthday, the first without his parents. Talking to sister Savannah Chrisley, the star said it “wasn’t as bad as he thought,” although, of course, it wasn’t his best birthday.

We take a look at what Grayson Chrisley had to say as he returns to his older sister’s podcast.

Credit: Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley/ Savannah Chrisley YouTube

Grayson opens up on how he feels after Todd and Julie’s prison sentence

Opening up on how he’s doing as Julie and Todd Chrisley go into month six of their prison sentence, the 17-year-old said: “I’m alright. Sometimes you just have to look at it like, well this is your situation now and you can’t change it. You’ve kind of just got to keep going.”

Later on in Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast, Grayson continued: “To me, it’s worse than them dying because they’re here but they’re not here. It’s just time that’s being wasted. If they die, you know there’s no possible way of you getting more time with them. You know that no time is being wasted, but now you know that they’re here, but they’re not here.”

Although, the two reflected on the positives, as they’re still able to see and hug their parents when they visit them in prison.

Savannah then went on to say that she couldn’t imagine he and his younger sibling, Chloe Chrisley, who is 10 years old, are coping.

The star addresses ‘that’ Alabama Barker comment

Grayson previously commented on Alabama Barker’s Instagram photo, which had fans going crazy over the ‘unlikely crossover’, and Savannah wouldn’t be an older sister if she didn’t embarrass him on the podcast.

Of course, everyone wants to know if anything came from it, to which Grayson said: “She viewed my story straight afterward, it was pretty funny.”

The brother and sister duo then went on to talk about how ‘cute’ Travis Barker‘s daughter was, as Grayson originally commented: “We married she just don’t know it yet,” on her pic back in May.

Savannah Chrisley teases something ‘exciting’

The family has teased that they’re filming for what could be a new show, however, Savannah has now teased an exciting project of her own as she tells Grayson she’s going to be out of the country for a couple of weeks.

Teasing her brother, Savannah wished Grayson “good luck,” while she was gone as he and Chloe will be looked after by Nanny Faye.

Although the Growing Up Chrisley star says she can’t say where she’s going or what she’s doing now, she tells followers they’ll ‘see it,’ hinting that it may be a TV show.