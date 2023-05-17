It looks like Grayson Chrisley is ready to date now he’s turned 17, as he’s been seen ‘shooting his shot’ with Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama via her Instagram comments.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was just 4 years old when his family became household names with their hit show, and Alabama Barker has known fame all her life as her dad Travis has been in the rock band Blink-182 way before she was born.

Of course, how can we forget that Kourtney Kardashian is now also her stepmom.

We look at what Grayson Chrisley said to Alabama, and whether there are hints of a new reality TV power couple on the horizon.

Grayson Chrisley ‘shoots his shot’ with Alabama Barker

Travis Barker‘s daughter took to Instagram to share a picture of her new ginger hair with the caption: “Treat ya exes like they enemies,” alongside an orange heart emoji.

In an unlikely crossover, Grayson appeared in the comments as he wrote: “We married she jus don’t know it yet,” alongside two ‘cry laughing’ emojis.

Reality fans went wild in the comments as one wrote: “GRAYSON??!!?! Oh this is a crossover I was not expecting…..” to which the Chrisley Knows Best star replied: “we gotta make it happen.”

“OKK sir shoot your shot,” exclaimed one follower.

Another cheered: “You go, Grayson!!! That’s my boy!!!”

At the time of writing, Alabama Barker doesn’t follow Grayson Chrisley back on the platform, but we’re sure fans will keep their fingers crossed for the two dating in the future.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has ‘never watched the show’

Speaking on his big sister Savannah Chrisley‘s Unlocked Podcast, Grayson admitted he’d ‘never watched the show,’ despite growing up on TV.

On why he doesn’t watch he said: “I don’t think it’s interesting, I don’t like it, but apparently people do.”

“People find me funny, really? I don’t even find myself funny,” he continued.

Maybe he watches The Kardashians instead…

Grayson celebrates his 17th Birthday

Grayson celebrated his 17th Birthday yesterday (May 17), which marked the first since his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley started their jail sentences.

His older siblings, Savannah, and Chase Chrisley took to their Instagram accounts to show their younger brother love on his big day.

Posting a throwback photo of his younger bro, Chase wrote: “Happy 17th to my boy!! I love you to the moon and back buddy! I got you till the wheels fall off! I’m so proud of you and can’t wait to see what God has in store for you!”