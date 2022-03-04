GUHH star Lil Twist has dollar bills literally overflowing onto his face













Lil Twist is no stranger to fame, having been signed to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment and now making his mark in the reality TV world, namely Growing Up Hip Hop.

Money is something that the rapper isn’t afraid to show off, and we can clearly see just how successful he is through his lavish lifestyle. From hitting the big stage to some serious gold around his neck, the GUHH star is always making P.

Now we can watch him on WE TV every Thursday night, viewers are questioning how much fortune he has accumulated since he opened for big-time rapper Lil Wayne at his Texas concert aged 12.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Lil Twist’s massive net worth

Lil Twist has accumulated a net worth of $2million during his music career. He released his first single The Texas Twist, when he was just ten years old, which was #1 locally in Dallas for six straight weeks!

As soon as the rapper showcased his rapping skills on-stage, Lil Wayne flew Lil Twist to Atlanta to see how he was in a recording studio. It wasn’t long before he released mixtapes such as The Golden Child and his single Love Affair.

Twist has been featured as a guest artist on recordings by Bieber in Twerk and Wind It to name just a few, as well as on 2 Chainz’ Do What I Want. In 2017, he dropped his popular mixtape Young Carter.

Now, he’s starring and performing on WE tv’s Growing Up Hip Hop, where he has quickly become a fan favorite.

Dressed better than that?.. girl that was a custom piece lol #WEwantTWIST #GUHH 🤷🏾🌪🐐✌🏾 https://t.co/XJt630nftz — Lil Twist #TeamTwist (@LilTwist) March 4, 2022

He has dollar bills with his face on

Lil Twist is not afraid to flaunt his wealth, and has even uploaded a couple of Instagram posts where he spelt out ‘MULA’ (slang for money) in a video. When the camera gets closer, we see his face on every single bill.

Fans and loved ones went crazy for the rapper’s face-filled dollars, with one writing: “Lemme hold a stack of twizzy bucks.” Another called Lil Twist the “most creative guy I know” in the comments!

He features the money in his recent music video for Fun Fact, directed by Rice Cognac. Just three weeks ago, Lil Twist asked fans if they should “drop this” track sometime soon. And of course, they were begging for a song release.

The rapper’s GUHH salary

Business Insider reports that cable reality television stars can make anywhere from $12,000 and more per episode. A producer of a WE tv show makes $73,000 to $78,000 a year, according to Glassdoor.

Lil Twist is thought to be paid on the higher end of the annual WE tv contract, due to his prominent work in the music industry. His co-star Briana is worth around $4million, with her main income as her GUHH salary and business.

Considering Lil Twist is such a fan favorite, it looks like he could be a firm fixture on the show, having previously had a break for some time. He has recently been showing off his new relationship with girlfriend Maia Chu.

