Gwen Stefani has impressed her fans with her “ageless” appearance after the Rich Girl musician shared a rare video without any makeup.

For years, fans of The Voice US coach and Don’t Speak songstress have admired her for her successful music career and gorgeous youthful look. The singer appears to be aging in reverse and it’s no secret that many are jealous of Gwen’s timeless beauty.

While Gwen, who is married to country star Blake Shelton, attributed her glowing skin to love in a previous interview, the star has once again stunned her fans after she posted a rare video of herself with no makeup.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani is “ageless” in a video without makeup

Whether she appears on talk shows to promote new music or shares videos on her social media pages, the music icon constantly stuns her fans and admirers with her youthful look.

In an Instagram video posted earlier this month, the Hollaback singer, 53, unveiled a rare look of herself without any makeup on while rehearsing for a song.

Gwen’s video attracted a lot of love and praise in the comments, with one fan writing: “You are so beautiful with no makeup.”

Another said: “You look so good and so young wearing less make-up!”

Singer reveals secrets to her youthful look

As many fans have been curious about the secret to Gwen’s ageless look, the former No Doubt singer revealed that quality makeup makes a huge difference in her skincare routine.

“Besides exercise and eating right, one skincare secret is hydration. I like my skin to look super dewy,” the singer told PageSix in August 2022.

She continued: “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel. The magic is in the makeup.”

In her most recent Instagram post, Gwen rocked a pink Barbie-inspired bodysuit to promote the release of her new single True Babe.

“She still looks 30,” one fan commented as another chimed in: “For a 53-year-old you sure do look younger.”

Gwen attributed her glowing skin to love

Gwen has been admired for her ageless look and timeless beauty for years and the topic was James Corden’s burning question during a Carpool Karaoke episode in 2016.

The late-night TV presenter questioned the singer about how she maintains her youthful appearance and Gwen attributed her glow to love.

“I feel like you’re getting younger,” James told her. “You’re just ageless.”

“I kind of started falling in love,” Gwen responded. “Then I wrote a whole record about that. That’s what the facelift is, I think!”