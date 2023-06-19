As Gwen Stefani celebrates her older brother Eric on his birthday, we take a look at how talent runs in the family as both siblings found success in creative pursuits.

Gwen Stefani, 53, is best known as the lead singer of the ’90s hit band No Doubt. She would go on to forge her own successful solo career with hits such as Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, and The Sweet Escape under her belt. Gwen is currently married to country star Blake Shelton. She often performs with the former The Voice judge on his tours and Gwen also has new music in the works.

Gwen is used to being surrounded by talent. From a young age, her family‘s creativity was championed. Just like her older brother Eric, Gwen has found success in a number of industries from music to fashion. Let’s take a look at Eric’s own career.

Eric and Gwen Stefani were original No Doubt members

Although Gwen Stefani is undoubtedly the most famous member of No Doubt, her older brother was also in on the project in its early years.

In 1986, Eric, Gwen, and Tom Spence founded No Doubt. The trio had been working together at the Dairy Queen in the years before. They added guitarist Tom Dumont to the mix and bassist Tony Kanal joined the year after they formed.

Eric is often credited as leading the group’s original material in their early years. He left the band after the release of their third studio album, Tragic Kingdom (1995). Eric and Gwen Stefani were nominated as a songwriting duo at the 1998 Grammy Awards for Song of the Year for writing Don’t Speak, one of the band’s greatest hits.

Photo by Gary Friedman/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Eric Stefani went on to have a successful animation career

You might think that leaving No Doubt after they released one of their best-loved projects would be a bold move, but it was so Eric Stefani could pursue his love of animation.

After recording Tragic Kingdom, Eric went on to work full-time as an animator. He is best known for his work on The Simpsons.

Eric is credited for working on The Simpsons for 35 episodes from 1989 to 1998. He also worked on the show’s special episodes throughout the 1990s as well as the likes of Rugrats and Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

Gwen Stefani calls brother her ‘hero’

Gwen and Eric Stefani remain close despite the fact they no longer work together professionally. As such, Gwen is among the first to praise her older brother, showering him publicly with compliments about his talents.

“He’s such a psychotic genius,” Gwen reportedly said of her older brother in 1992. The other members of No Doubt were also prone to calling Eric a “genius,” a testament to his talents.

In November 2021, the sentiment remained the same. Gwen shared a picture of the two siblings alongside a side note calling Eric her “hero.”