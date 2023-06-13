As the never-ending Hailey Bieber-Selena Gomez drama rages on – entirely fuelled by fans – the Rhode founder has called to halt ‘hateful, mean, or nasty comments’ made in her defense.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any Instagram or TikTok regular who has yet to stumble across the ongoing beef between fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. It’s the celebrity drama that has taken over media outlets and social media feeds alike since the start of the year.

While this rivalry between Hailey’s supporters and the Selenators goes way back thanks to both their ties to Justin Bieber, this year has seen the drama take a particularly nasty turn. Both Hailey and Selena have been calling for fans to call a ceasefire, but it seems some still aren’t getting the message.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

On Monday, June 12, Hailey Bieber took to her Instagram Story to request that netizens stop spreading “nasty comments” with the intention of “supporting” her. Without explicitly stating who her supporters had been targeting with their comments, speculation that it was about Selena Gomez quickly rose. This was as Selena had posted an Instagram carousel just hours earlier, with a comments section that was flooded with Hailey Bieber supporters.

“Just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments,” Hailey said of the matter.

It’s not the first instance that Hailey has publicly spoken on the feud between her fans and Selena’s, again hinting that the latest comment was about this ongoing drama.

‘You are a part of a culture that I want no part of’

Selena and Hailey are both known for spreading positivity on social media. This sentiment, however, does not appear to be shared with some of their fans, who seem more fixed on perpetuating the celebrity drama than respecting their wishes.

“Doing that is not supporting me,” Hailey wrote to her Instagram following on Monday. “If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything.”

Once again, we are presented with another example of how fans’ parasocial relationship with celebrities actually push past their boundaries and wishes as individuals.

Both Hailey and Selena plead for drama to end

In March, Selena Gomez finally spoke out, discouraging her avid fans on their Hailey ‘hate train’. Also sharing a statement to over 400 million Instagram followers, Selena revealed on her Story that Hailey had “reached out” because she was “receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.”

“This isn’t what I stand for,” Sel added. “No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey took to her own Story to thank Selena for her post. Hailey revealed in her post that the two had been discussing “how to move past this ongoing narrative.”

“The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful,” Hailey wrote before concluding that “love will always be bigger than hate and negativity.”

Years into the drama, here’s hoping that the change of seasons will shine a light on the message put forth by both Selena and Hailey: if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images