Hailey Bieber 'thanks God' for Justin as pair celebrate four years of marriage











Hailey Bieber couldn’t contain her love for Justin on their fourth wedding anniversary, during which the model thanked God for the love of her life.

In a blink of an eye, the Biebers have already been married for four years. Hailey officially became Justin’s last One Less Lonely Girl on September 13, 2018, months before confirming his marital status during Thanksgiving 2018.

Since the picture-perfect couple reconciled in June of that year, the Biebers have proved to be the ultimate goals. From Justin’s frequent appreciation posts to Hailey’s vow to support him through thick and thin, they are seemingly one of the strongest pairs in showbiz.

To honor their fourth anniversary, the couple gushed about their spouse, with Hailey sharing several never-seen-before images.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

“The most beautiful human I’ve ever known”

Hailey, 25, shared multiple photos to celebrate the occasion, including a throwback snap from their wedding ceremony, which took place in South Carolina a year after they secretly tied the knot at a New York City courthouse.

Other photos include the lovebirds sharing a kiss, one of which the Canadian singer, 28, had an earpiece on, suggesting it was captured backstage.

“Four years married to you. The most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life,” she captioned the touching post. “Thank God for you.”

View Instagram Post

Kardashian sisters Khloe and Kim weighed in on their charming posts. The latter commented: “I love you guys”, while Khloe left several heart emojis. The siblings didn’t attend the lavish wedding, but Kendall and Kylie were among the most famous guests.

Justin similarly shared the love for his adorable family of three – including their Maltese Yorkie Oscar – in a black-and-white image of them in bed.

He wrote: “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey. Thanks for making me better in every way.”

View Instagram Post

Their health scares only made them stronger

The Biebers are closer than ever following their individual health issues that occurred just months between each other.

Model Hailey was rushed to the hospital following “stroke-like symptoms”, which she confirmed was a “mini-stroke” due to a “small blood clot” in her brain. The causes were suspected to be “a perfect storm” of circumstances, including Covid, a switch in birth control, and hectic traveling schedules. Follow-up tests discovered that one of the reasons was a grade 5 PFO (patent foramen ovale), a flap in the heart.

“What happened with me is my blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart,” she explained. “And it traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a TIA (mini-stroke).”

Thankfully, she has been recovering well from the procedure that closed the flap in her heart.

Months later, Justin was forced to postpone his tour after getting diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare disorder that causes facial paralysis.

Hailey, however, remained positive in highlighting “the silver lining in what I went through, what he went through, is it really bonds you,” she told Live with Kelly and Ryan.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK