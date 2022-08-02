Hailey Bieber's RHODE photoshoot peaks fans' interest in her fingers













Hailey Bieber began summer off with a bang with the launch of her brand new skincare brand – Rhode, but it was fingers that caught attention.

The brand have received excitement and praise from fans across the world on the run up to their launch, and the restock is no different.

The 25-year-old stripped down as she posed bare face for her latest Rhode photoshoot – but her flawless skin isn’t the only thing followers have noticed about Hailey.

Hailey Bieber’s finger tattoos

Hailey’s hands have been something that fans have always envied. From her perfect nails to the huge rock on her ring from Justin – we’re completely obsessed.

Not only this, but Hailey’s finger tattoos have also caught her followers attention. The star has multiple tiny tattoos across her hands, in fact, she’s given people tattoo inspiration across platforms such as TikTok and Pinterest.

Some of these finger tattoos include a gun, symbols, a J on her ring finger, roman numerals, chevrons and her maiden name ‘Baldwin.’

Hailey was photographed flaunting her finger tats in her latest Rhode photoshoot.

Fans react to Hailey’s fingers

As the star isn’t shy of showing off her tats on her Instagram – it’s no surprise that she receives compliments on her fingers each day.

One fan commented: “Hailey really has the prettiest hands ever !!”

“Your hand tats are my fave thing ever” another user added.

One follower also said: “I love the little tattoos on her hands.”

TikTok are obsessed with Hailey’s nails

If you’ve been on TikTok recently, you’ll have noticed the increase in activity from your favourite celebrities – including Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.

Hailey has been posting more content, which hasn’t only been promoting her new skincare brand, but also flaunting flawless nails.

On the 2nd of July, Hailey posted her new neon chrome nails which sent TikTok wild.

One TikTok user commented on the video: “Soon everyone’s gonna have neon chrome nails.”

Another follower added: “I saw Hailey get neon chrome nails so I got neon chrome nails.”

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

