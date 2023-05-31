All eyes are on Jazmyn Bieber as the younger half-sister of JBiebs himself celebrates turning 15 – with other famous faces joining in the birthday celebrations.

For more than a decade, Justin Bieber has proven himself to be the reigning Prince of Pop. The 29-year-old singer burst onto the scene in 2009 with the release of his debut EP, My World. Justin was discovered by his future manager, Scooter Braun, through YouTube, where the then-12-year-old singer posted cover versions of Usher songs.

Rising to mainstream success in his teens, Justin grew up in the public eye with an army of fans following his every move. With the Beliebers still going strong, this spotlight also shines on those family members closest to the singer.

Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage

Justin Bieber pays tribute to ‘sweet baby sister’

On May 30, Justin Bieber celebrated Jazmyn’s, his younger half-sister, 15th birthday. Sharing a picture of the two siblings from when Jazmyn was just a toddler.

“Happy 15th birthday my sweet sweet baby sister,” Justin wrote alongside the adorable photo.

Justin was just 14 years old when his younger half-sister was born. He turned 14 on March 1, 2008, almost three months before the birth of Jazmyn.

Last year, Justin shared a series of photos of the siblings together to celebrate Jazmyn’s 14th birthday. “Can’t believe I’m saying this but Happy 14th birthday to the sweetest, most beautiful, precious, little sis a brother could ask for.”

Hailey wishes ‘beautiful’ Jazmyn a happy birthday

Late on Tuesday, Hailey Bieber shared a birthday tribute to Jazmyn on her Instagram Stories. “Happy 15th beautiful,” Hailey posted, alongside a photo of the pair posing together last Christmas.

In the Christmas snap, fans were quick to comment on the likeness of Jazmyn and Hailey. One commenter even asked whether Jazmyn was “Justin’s or Hailey’s sister,” stating that the two were “twins.”

Hailey often hangs out with Justin’s family and can be seen in plenty of Jazmyn’s Instagram posts. The pair appear to be friendly, as they take out the younger Bieber siblings for lunch, go on walks, and hang out in the singer’s native Ontario, Canada.

Hailey has been present for Jazmyn’s birthday celebrations for years. Three years ago, Jazmyn shared an Instagram post from her 12th birthday alongside Justin, their siblings, and Hailey.

Check out the sweet birthday snap below.

Meet Justin and Jazmyn Bieber’s other siblings

Justin and Jazmyn are not the only Bieber kids in the family. While Justin is the only child of Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette, Jeremy has three other children of his own and one stepdaughter.

Jeremy Bieber and his ex-partner Erin Wagner (together from 2007 to 2014) had a daughter named Jazmyn, followed by a son called Jaxon a year later.

Four years after Jeremy and Erin split, he married his girlfriend Chelsey Rebelo. Jeremy and Chelsey share a three-year-old daughter named Bay together. Jeremy also became stepfather to Chelsey’s 14-year-old daughter, Allie.

The blended family spend plenty of time together, as seen below with all the Bieber siblings, Hailey, Jeremy, and Chelsey.