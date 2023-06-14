Halle Berry’s fans have said that she is in her “prime” as she “served” up a treat with a stunning thigh-split dress on her Instagram profile.

The Perfect Stranger actress doesn’t shy to “serve” showstopping and sophisticated looks to her fan base of over 8 million followers on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood star unveiled a new look with a gorgeous champagne-colored dress, proudly showing off her toned legs and fit physique.

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Halle Berry shows off toned physique in new snap

Halle Berry broke the internet when she unveiled her toned figure in a new social media post on Tuesday, June 13.

The ex-Bond girl “served” up a sophisticated and elegant look in a satin dress with a big thigh-split detail as she posed for a selfie in front of a massive mirror in an empty room.

“Subtle Tuesday serve,” the Catwoman actress captioned her cheeky Instagram post.

The post turned many of her followers’ heads and attracted over 4,000 comments and 200,000 likes within one day.

Halle hailed “stunning” and in her “prime”

Halle’s fans and Instagram followers were mesmerized by her elegant look as many flooded her photo with compliments and messages of love.

“The beautiful woman… Look at you!” one follower commented.

“Prime woman,” someone else said. “You are always radiant and [have] the most beautiful look in the world,” another fan agreed.

“She is looking good,” another one chimed in.

Halle is dating musician Van Hunt

While Halle is a real Instagram sensation with her showstopper looks, she often shares heartwarming tributes to her boyfriend Van Hunt. The actress announced that she is in a relationship in December 2020.

The Hollywood star confirmed her romance with Van when she posted a picture of herself wearing Van Hunt’s merch and captioned the post: “That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt.”

Van is a singer, songwriter, and record producer signed to Capitol Records. He has performed with a number of A-list artists, including Coldplay, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West.

On March 8 this year, Halle celebrated her partner’s birthday with a touching tribute. “Happy Birthday, VanO!” she captioned a snap of her and Van in a living room. “It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without you! Here’s to many more my love.”