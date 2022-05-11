Happy Birthday Cory Monteith, today would mark the Glee star's big 40













Today marks a bittersweet day as May 11 2022 would mark Cory Monteith’s 40th birthday. Today we remember the Glee star and how much he was loved as well as taking a look back on his mental health struggles and his tragic death.

The news about Cory’s – Finn Hudson’s – shocking death rocked the world and despite it being almost nine years ago, we still remember the actor and his legacy – especially today. Born on May 11 1982, he passed on July 13 2013 at just 31 years old.

Today Reality Titbit takes a look back at Cory’s success as an actor as well as remembering his passing and the struggles he faced leading up to it. Check it out.

Cory Monteith’s tragic death

Cory’s death came as heartbreaking news. The Canadian born Glee star left his legacy after being found dead in a hotel room after consuming a lethal combination of heroin and alcohol.

The cops said that he had been out with his friends the previous night but was sadly found dead in his room the next morning. At the time, police constable, Brian Montague said, “There was evidence in the room that was consistent of a drug overdose.”

Despite appearing as a seemingly happy character on our TVs, behind the cameras Cory was battling serious mental health issues and demons for years.

Cory had struggled with substance misuse from a young age after leaving school at 16. Before his death, he had tried rehab and had successfully stayed for three months, but unfortunately, his struggles continued.

Remembering Cory’s career

After struggling at school, Cory wanted to make himself a life and career in the acting industry. After being kicked out of multiple schools he began to abuse drugs and his parents stepped in at 19 and encouraged him to go to rehab.

He attended and soon after his acting career kicked off, he had numerous small roles in a few movies until he landed his dream role in the infamous Fox show, Glee. Following his role as Finn, he bagged more roles in some big movies such as Monte Carlo and Sisters & Brothers.

Fans shared their birthday tributes

Cory was incredibly loved and his death still affects a lot of his fans. Today Twitter was flooded with adorable birthday posts remembering his life and legacy, some included:

