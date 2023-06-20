Ahead of the upcoming Indiana Jones movie, Harrison Ford gets emotional about what the franchise means to the fans.

The fifth and final instalment in the Indiana Jones franchise releases later this month. The hotly-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny sees Harrison Ford, 80, reprise the iconic titular role alongside some new additions. Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins the cast for the new movie alongside Hollywood celebrities Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Known to be relatively guarded in interviews, Harrison Ford seemingly let the emotion run through him during the promotional tour for the final Indy flick.

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Harrison Ford tears up while promoting Indiana Jones 5

This June, BBC Radio 1’s film critic Ali Plumb sat down with the cast of Indiana Jones 5 to talk about the upcoming project.

Clips from the interviews were released on June 19 and while there was much to discuss with the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (think pranking the lead star), it was a touching moment with Harrison Ford which really captured the viewers’ attention.

“Can I just say on behalf of all the fans, thank you. It’s been such an adventure,” Plumb tells Harrison Ford. “We love you so much. I don’t want to make you blush or anything, but you mean the world to us and thank you.” This immediately appears to put tears in Harrison’s eyes as he returns the thanks.

“And I must say to you thank you sincerely,” Harrison replied. “It means the world to me.”

‘It’s been such an adventure’

Harrison Ford first debuted the character of Indiana Jones in the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981). This adventure flick, released 42 years before the final instalment, was directed by legendary director Steven Spielberg. Spielberg would go on to direct the following three films. The fifth and final Indiana Jones flick is the only which Spielberg has not directed, although he serves as the movie’s producer.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom was released in 1984, followed by the Last Crusade in 1989. There would then be a gap with the next instalment not arriving until the late Noughties. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull released in 2008 and the final chapter releases this June.

The last Indiana Jones film touches on ‘age and frailty’

When asked to reflect upon why the Indiana Jones films have stood the test of time and continue drawing in fans, Harrison explains it is down to their “depth of emotion.” The last film will be no different, exploring “age and frailty and [the] changing nature of life.”

“It was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience,” Harrison explained while speaking to Ali Plumb. “I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.”

Fortune and glory is coming your way, Ford. Fortune and glory.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters from June 30, 2023