Sister Wives star Christine Brown has fans asking whether she has officially remarried after splitting from Kody Brown back in 2021. Almost two years ago, the TLC stars ended their spiritual marriage. This left Kody with three wives including Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

However, since Sister Wives season 18 kicked off it’s clear to see that Kody is having difficulties in more of his relationships. At the time of writing, Kody is now only married to Robyn after his marriages with Janelle and Meri came to an end.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Is Christine Brown remarried?

Christine Brown hasn’t remarried just yet, but she has detailed her plans to marry her current partner.

After splitting from Kody Brown in November 2021, Christine went on to meet David Woolley.

On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Christine went Instagram official with David. The TLC star shared a snap of them together and wrote:

“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding

Although Christine and David are yet to get married, they have made wedding plans.

Taking to Instagram in September 2023, she wrote: “I’m excited to be marrying David Woolley, he loves spending time with me every day, doesn’t play games with my heart and wants me to be me.”

On September 16, The US Sun reported that Christine shared that her wedding is “six weeks away” via social media.

She hasn’t shared the exact date of her wedding, but the two are set to walk down the aisle this October.

More Sister Wives stars tie the knot

Christine isn’t the only Sister Wives star getting married in 2023.

The TLC star’s daughter, Gwendolyn Brown, tied the knot with her longtime partner, Beatriz Queiroz, in July.

Kody and Christine’s 21-year-old daughter celebrated her big day with many family members in attendance including Meri and Leon Brown.

Taking to Instagram on July 16, Gwendolyn shared a romantic snap captioned: “Say hello to Mrs (x2) Queiroz.”

WATCH SISTER WIVES ON TLC EVERY SUNDAY AT 10 PM