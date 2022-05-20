Hayley Kiyoko music video sends fans wild as she stages all-female Bachelorette













Hayley Kiyoko, 31, has released the music video for her new song For the Girls, which features former The Bachelor star Becca Tilley and is a romantic all-female parody of The Bachelorette

And fans are loving it.

The video is a romantic all-female version of reality dating show The Bachelorette.

In the song, Hayley displays the role of a bachelorette whilst welcoming and getting to know a group of ladies.

FIND MORE: Kim Kardashian feared Kanye would talk about her on this song

Hayley Kiyoko, YouTube

Video was “the greatest gift”

Speaking about the song, the singer said: “The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humour and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.

“Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift.”

She added: “It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+

Back in April, Hayley hinted that her music video would be reflecting a dating show as she wrote on Instagram, ‘The queer dating show we all deserve.’

Fans are loving the song

Commenting with love heart emojis, one person said: “For The Girls by Hayley Kiyoko … yeah. Summer bop.”

for the girls by hayley kiyoko … yeah 💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 new summer bop — ➸ cala 🐞 loves hailee (@spideybrina) May 20, 2022

A second tweeted about their excitement for Hayley’s album and new song.

Y’LL IM SCREAMING @HayleyKiyoko NEW ALBUM IS BEING RELEASED ON MY BIRTHDAY!!! AND NO I WONT SHUT UP ABOUT IT! NOW STREAM for the girls!!!! 🥹✨🫶🏽 — ★ΣΔRL★ (@EARLemental) May 20, 2022

Another said: “For The Girls di Hayley Kiyoko mi da lemonade mouth vibes and I am here for it.”

For the girls di hayley kiyoko mi da lemonade mouth vibes and I am here for it — Marti (@Martisammm) May 20, 2022

A fourth person tweeted: “I need a ‘for the girls’ crewneck on merch please!!”

I need a “for the girls” crewneck on merch please!! — sarah (@imaginepress11) May 20, 2022