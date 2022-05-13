'Health-obsessed' Kendall Jenner gets her mates round for an IV drip party













There is always something new to shock fans when we tune in on Thursdays for a new episode of The Kardashians and the latest episode was even more unusual and difficult for some fans to wrap their heads around.

The health-obsessed Kendall Jenner and her best friend, Hailey Bieber, were filmed having an “IV party” as they injected the drips during a trip to Miami.

Fans have labeled it “nonsense” and Reality Titbit has all the details on the party as well as fans’ reactions and more. Check it out.

RELATED: The Kardashians celebrate their religion with a morning ritual

P-Valley | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ BridTV 9964 P-Valley | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/9GB2TNk6_HI/hqdefault.jpg 1010711 1010711 center 22403

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

Kendall and Hailey’s IV session

During the episode, we could see the models getting NAD IV therapy which is an intravenous treatment that stimulates cell regeneration.

Kendall said that she does it as part of her covid recovery after she opened up on the show about her struggles with the aftermath of the virus.

Hailey and Kendall were filmed lounging on their sofas as they were treated and both of the girls described it as a “really fun day out.” Kendall went on to explain how she finds it comforting, saying:

Things like this comfort me. They help because it just makes me happy. Kendall Jenner

kendall jenner and hailey bieber pic.twitter.com/VpTrnHTs02 — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) May 5, 2022

Fans have labelled it “nonsense”

Kendall told the cameras that the IVs really helped her and she “didn’t want anyone to judge her” however, that is exactly what has happened. Since seeing the episode, Twitter has blown up with comments of confusion, some including:

If my friend was like “hey do you wanna come over and get an IV drip for our health” I would laugh and hang up. That’s some rich people’s nonsense Twitter

We are 5 episodes in on the Kardashians and all Kendall Jenner has to talk about is her getting a vitamin IV drip? pic.twitter.com/0KO9kVwl7q — Mateo (@m_chocho_) May 13, 2022

Nah cuz the Kendall scene…w the IV bags…. Twitter

There were also some more lighter comments, such as one user hilariously saying:

When you hear Kendall say she’s being super healthy and wish to be like her… then go grab the chocolate. Twitter

Kendall Jenner prob somewhere hosting an IV drip party watching booker take this L — e (@edithshhmedith) May 13, 2022

Kendall’s struggle with covid

Kendall candidly spoke about her struggles with covid and explained that whilst the covid in itself wasn’t too bad, her recovery was.

The supermodel said she was “pretty lucky” compared to others, but her journey wasn’t easy. Kendall explained:

It’s very strange. I’m two months out now and I still don’t feel good. I just feel weird. Kendall Jenner

The star went on to explain to her friends how she has often struggled with her health being a hypochondriac and said:

It’s very strange. I’m two months out now and I still don’t feel good. I just feel weird. Kendall Jenner

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK