In a heartfelt Instagram post, Pete Davidson mourned his pet Henry’s death and revealed the family dog got “very sick very fast”.

The 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star announced the passing of their family pet on Dave Sirus’ Instagram account, a writer on Pete’s new comedy series Bupkis.

The “heartbroken” actor shared the news on the premiere day of the comedy series and opened up about how Henry was the “happiest and sweetest dog ever” who “saved our lives”.

Pete Davidson mourns dog Henry’s death

In an Instagram post on Dave’s Instagram account, Pete revealed that their family dog Henry sadly passed away on Wednesday, May 3.

“I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog, Henry,” he wrote in the social media post alongside images and videos of Henry. “Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast.”

Pete revealed that Henry entered their lives during the pandemic, a challenging time as people around the world were forced to go into isolation.

“My mom, sister, and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives,” the actor went on to explain. “Not sure I’d even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever.”

The Instagram carousel shows several images of Pete and his sister Casey Davidson with the adorable pet. There’s also a video with Casey that shows a sweet interaction between her and Henry.

Fans share tributes to Henry

Fans and celebrities have offered their condolences to Pete and his family and shared poignant tributes in the comments.

“I’m grateful he had such a loving family to nurture him though, that meant everything to him,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so sorry to hear this. Losing a pet is just the worst. Much love and healing his way,” another fan wrote.

“Sending so much love,” SNL’s Mary Ellen Matthews wrote. Someone else said: “Oh no! So Sorry for your loss.”

The actor stars in the new Peacock show Bupkis

In May last year, the actor confirmed that he would be leaving his beloved stint on SNL after eight years on the show. He is shifting his career to television series with the new Peacock show Bupkis.

The eight-episode comedy series is described as a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” by Peacock.

Pete was scheduled to appear on SNL on Saturday, May 6 with rapper Lil Uzi Vert but the program has been axed amid the ongoing Writers of Guild America strike.