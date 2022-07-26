











Selling Sunset’s fan favourite Heather Young and husband Tarek El Moussa were full of excitement after having a reveal party for the gender of their first baby together.

Not even a year since the couple tied the knot, the two realtors are soon-to-be parents of their first child together. Hours before the gender reveal party the two shared the special occasion through their respective social media accounts.

Their first pregnancy came as a surprise for the couple, after both opened up about their difficult fertility journey. Heather, realised she was pregnant after forgetting that she had taken a pregnancy test after not menstruating.

It’s no longer a surprise!

On July 25, the 34-year-old realtor wanted her 2.9 million Instagram followers to tag along. Heather Young kept fans with her at the baby gender reveal party with husband Tarek. The couple was accompanied by their families, including Tarek’s two children and siblings of the future El Moussa baby.

While standing in front of a huge banner that read “Boy or Girl”, the lovebirds revealed the sex of their baby on the way, whose birth will be in early 2023.

As the couple filmed their live reactions, the two begin to shoot off cannons filled with the confetti that is either pink or blue. Once the blue confetti appears, Heather and Tarek scream in excitement and they celebrate it with a kiss.

Of course, the star of Selling Sunset wanted to make her followers part of the experience, and shared the video on her socials. She wrote in the caption: “Baby boy El Moussa 💙.”

“It’s a boy,” Tarek screams and he unloads another cannon a second time.

“Replaying this moment over and over”

The following day, the realtor returned to Instagram to express her feelings. As fans expected, it was a memorable time for the couple.

As an unexpected but rewarding pregnancy for the 34-year-old, Heather wrote a heartfelt post to her fans.

“Replaying this moment over and over in my head 🤍 I can’t believe we’re blessed with having a beautiful baby boy,” she began writing.

She continued: “I genuinely thought I was prepared for how I would feel when I found out but nothing could have prepared me for the butterflies in my stomach when I saw the blue confetti.”

Heather elaborated that Tarek and herself await with “excitement and a little bit of nervousness”, as they can’t wait any longer to hold their first child. “Tarek and I can’t stop smiling and talking about it,” Heather concluded.

The birth of the baby boy will become Heather’s first child but Tarek’s third child. The 40-year-old is already a father of two children with ex-wife Christina Haak.

Selling Sunset co-stars overjoyed

Many messages of well-wishing fans have been coming in non-stop for the future parents. As their combined 4.1 million Instagram followers reacted to the news, many familiar faces left their messages.

Heather Young‘s best friends, who also happen to be her co-stars of the popular Netflix reality series Selling Sunset congratulated the stars’ baby gender reveal.

“So so so happy for you guys😍😍😍😍💙💙💙💙💙,” Emma Hernan wrote. Davina Potratz also followed by adding blue-heart emojis.

Other fans were focused on Taylor and Brayden’s reaction, as they are also about to become the big siblings to their step-brother.

One fan wrote: “The look on Tay’s face!! 🥺🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍“. A second fan said: “Tay gets to continue her reign as the only princess 👑.“

“You just happened to be standing in front of the boy sign and blue balloons during the big reveal,” a follower pointed out.