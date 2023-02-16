Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae and her husband, Tarek El Moussa has revealed the name of their first child together and the important meaning behind the moniker.

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa have finally revealed their son’s name in a joint Instagram post. The announcement was made on Wednesday, February 15, as the duo opened up about the “terrifying” moments before their son was born.

Let’s take a look at the important meaning behind the bundle of joy’s beautiful name.

Meaning behind Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy’s name

On February 2, Heather and Tarek first announced their son’s arrival. Posting a photo of their hands wrapped around their newborn. However, they have finally revealed what name they chose for their little bundle of joy.

The El Moussa’s announced: “We’d like to introduce Tristan Jay El Moussa to the world.” The Netflix star added that their son was born in the early hours of the morning on January 31 and weighed 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

She went on to explain that they chose the name Tristan because it was one of the names Tarek’s parents were going to call him. Their baby then has the same middle name as Heather’s father. In fact, it appears to be a tradition as Heather noted that she now has four generations of Jay in her family.

Heather and Tarek El Moussa’s ‘scary moments’ leading up to birth

However, in the days leading up to Tristan’s birth, the baby’s movement had decreased. The mother-to-be was rushed into the hospital. Heather vulnerably revealed: “Before our angel was born we had some scary moments leading up to him entering the world.” She added that they were at their final doctor’s appointment, 4 days past his due date, when they were taken to the hospital to get monitored because Tristan‘s movements had slowed.

It was then discovered that Heather had scar tissue built up from a biopsy she had years ago. This had affected her water breaking. The 35-year-old was then given Cytotec and a balloon to help her dilate faster. Eight hours later, her water broke, and “It all happened really fast.” Although, she admits it was a “terrifying” situation as: “Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push.”

Thankfully, Heather and the baby were both “happy and healthy” following the delivery.

El Moussa’s become a family of 5

Following their wedding in October 2021, Tarek and Heather began trying for a baby, initially through IVF. By July 2022 they shared their pregnancy news with fans and later had a gender reveal party.

This is Tarek El Moussa’s third child as the 41-year-old is also a dad to 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden; whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

It appears the Flip or Flop star’s other two children are over the moon to have another addition to their family. Tarek told Us Weekly: “I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tay and Bray as happy as they were when they met their little brother.”

