











Heather and hubby Tarek El Moussa are embarking on a new adventure, The Flipping El Moussas, and we’ve not got a sneak preview.

The show will feature the two house superstars and how they’ll work together. It will also give more insight into their daily lives.

Heather Rae, who started off in Selling Sunset as single, has been married to real estate agent Tarek El Moussa for three years. The two have now joined forces in a new show that will update fans on their professional and personal lives.

Last week, Heather and Tarek El Moussa announced the couple would be starring in their own show The Flipping El Moussas on HGTV.

The 34-year-old has now given a sneak peek to fans of what is yet to come in 2023 – but it might always be smooth sailing.

The Flipping El Moussas sneak peek preview

Both reality stars are known for their past work on Selling Sunset and Flipping 101 with Tarek E Moussa, respectively. Naturally, it was a good idea to combine two strong forces for a new show.

On June 29, the reality star gave a sneak preview of The Flipping El Moussas on her Instagram account to her 2.8 million followers. After spending a few days on a deserved break in Greece, the couple is back on their work grind.

In the minute-video video, Heather compiled different scenes where the couple visit and plan a renovation of a “meth house”.

In the clips, the two realtors are then seen laughing and joking around as they share a kiss. Tarek’s two children, Taylor and Branden, are confirmed to appear on the show. The 40-year-old realtor is a father of two children with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Christina also had her own HGTV show Flip or Flop with Tarek.

According to Pure Wow, Heather and Tarek had previously been given exclusive access for 14 weeks before the couple had taken their relationship to the altar and exchanged vows. Tarek described the events to be like “it was straight from a movie.”

The fans cannot wait – “May the flipping be mutual”

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The fans have spoken and they’re all very excited. After years of their individual shows, fans of both realtors have shown their eagerness to see the reality of Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa, behind the scenes.

“So excited !! I love you guys! I always watched Tarek’s flipping show & then when selling sunset came on I was obsessed! & to now have both of you happily married I’m super obsessed! So excited to see the El Moussas working together!!!!,” a fan commented.

A second one pointed out: “It’s so nice to see Tarek happy! You as well but I remember his sad time and it’s good to see him do a 180.”

“Beautiful couple with loving energy! I cannot wait to watch 😍,” a third one added.

Other fans were laughing at Heather for her unexpected comment: “My skin is itchy cos this is a meth house 😂😂😂❤️.”

A lot of hard work but a lot of laughter is coming ahead for the fans of Hollywood’s most popular realtor couple.

Heather will still be selling sunsets

Selling Sunset: Season 5. (L-R) Tina Louise, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Emma Hernan and Davina Potratz in episode 3 of Selling Sunset: Season 5. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Despite her working on her new series with her husband Tarek, Heather Rae will still be appearing on Netflix’s Selling Sunset upcoming season 6 and 7.

There is no set release date, but The Oppenheim Group is making its comeback. On June 23, Netflix confirmed the happy news to fans. Even though season five is still yet to premiere, the fans were demanding more. I guess the fans have grown a soft spot for them.

According to US Weekly, which broke the news, the realtors will be going through “a bit of a break” before heading on filming these upcoming months. The reality show is expected to return next year, with the popular faces of Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishelle Stause, Emma Hernan, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, The Oppenheim brothers, and of course, Heather Young.

Christine Quinn has said to appear occasionally on the show, but not as part of The Oppenheim Group. As reported by Reality Tea, Maya Vander will not be returning to focus on building her own business.