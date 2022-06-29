Inside Heather Young's romantic trip with hubby Tarek that screams 'perfection'













Selling Sunset’s Heather has jet-setted across the globe for a romantic vacation with husband Tarek in Greece.

The real estate star has been sharing photos inside of her trip with fans and admitted it’s ‘perfection’. Sure to make her fans jealous, the TV star had been gearing up for the amazing trip in the weekend beforehand as she counted down the days.

It appears Heather has flew to Europe with Tarek El Moussa and some friends, as they take in the sights and the sunshine.

Let’s take a look inside their romantic getaway in the Greek sun.

‘Nothing but incredible’

The duo had travelled 20 long hours for their picture-perfect destination of Mykonos, Greece.

Heather Young called the location and vacation view “stunning” with Jason Oppenheim commenting he’d be in the area in just two weeks after her. Small world!

She shared another post from her husband – where she wrapped herself round Tarek’s arm. Tarek wrote: “I wouldn’t want to explore the world with anyone else than you my love.”

Heather was actually on holiday when she found out Selling Sunset had been renewed for two more seasons by Netflix.

She made sure to celebrate the amazing news with Tarek and friends when she was away. The realtor also congratulated her fellow co-stars about the news from the few thousand miles away.

She penned to her fans: “It’s all thanks to the continuous support that you have all shown us and the show…so thank YOU! 💖 I’m so excited to begin filming again with my @theoppenheimgroup family! What’s everyone hoping to see on the upcoming seasons?”

MORE: Chrishell stumbled into real estate as her plan B after losing soap opera role

‘Special’ trip

Heather Young then shared a photo of Tarek and herself locking lips during the vacation next to the water on the coast.

She told followers the week had already included so many “incredible moments” and celebrating together there had been “such perfection”.

She added: “So grateful to be able to take a breaker to enjoy these moments. We have been working extremely hard & it’s about to get busier and we’re so excited for everything but I’m glad we were able to take this vacation together & with our good friends, it’s been special.”

Heather Young and Tarek say farewell to sunny vacation

Heather donned a gorgeous blue dress and slicked-back hair for a final photo in the European country.

Taking a photo of the couple looking towards the sunset, Heather told fans she “loved” seeing the country and other cultures.

Followers also loved the artistic parts of the snap, such as, seeing the sunset on the coastline in Tarek’s sunglasses reflection.

The reality star is currently flying back to the states are her romantic getaway.

We’re sure she’ll feel the holiday blues after the gorgeous trip.

Tarek and Heather’s new adventure

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

However, Heather also announced a new adventure for the pair when she was away. The Flipping El Moussas a new HGTV show – is set to appear on screens next year in 2023.

Heather and Tarek told fans about the new show, which they will be appearing in and executive producing, and said filming had already started.

They’ll work together to flip properties – whether that be huge mansions or tiny apartments. The couple will use each of their strengths to turn it into the perfect home.

Heather wrote at the time: “eyond thrilled to finally share some really exciting news! After many conversations, we’ve finally made one of our goals a reality and are excited to announce our all new series, The Flipping El Moussas with HGTV coming in 2023! 🔥



We are thrilled to be starring in and executive producing the show together and filming is already underway. Bringing our expertise together from each of our worlds has been so much fun. We are working on all new flipping projects – from multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles to a tiny cabin in Big Bear, California, and everything in between that we cannot wait to share with you! ❤️



We’ll also be giving a little peek into our everyday lives with the kids, our loved ones and our journey to grow our family. Who’s excited to check out The Flipping El Moussas?”

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK