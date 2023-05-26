Heidi Klum suffered a major nip slip while walking the red carpet of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in her stunning yellow dress but she was totally undisturbed.

Germany’s Next Top Model host has stunned fans in Cannes and made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet with a gorgeous full-length yellow gown.

Her daring gown has turned into a hot conversation topic on social media after the former Victoria’s Secret model suffered a major wardrobe accident.

Photo by Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR

Heidi Klum suffers wardrobe malfunction in Cannes

On Wednesday (May 24, 2023), the America’s Got Talent judge stepped out in a stunning yellow gown for the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

The model’s bright yellow outfit already grabbed the attention of audiences and photographers but Heidi stole the show with a body-baring detail at the front.

After raising her hands for the cameras at one point, Heidi suffered a major wardrobe accident when she had a nip slip.

However, she looked undisturbed about the accident and continued posing for the cameras. The model even shared a close-up look of her stunning dress in an Instagram video.

Heidi wore a Zuhair Murad dress

Heidi clearly understood the assignment and walked the red carpet in a glamorous Zuhair Murad Couture gown with stunning crystal details on the shoulders.

The show-stopping dress featured a thigh-high leg slit with a full-length cape in the same bright yellow color following her. Heidi opted for loose blonde locks with minimal makeup and translucent heels.

It looks like the model had a lot of fun at the film festival as she shared a string of images on her Instagram profile. After the close-up video, Heidi uploaded the moment she raised her hands in the air as photographers turned around to snap photos of the moment.

Heidi tributes her ‘beauty’ to her husband

Heidi, who is married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, previously shared her most important beauty tips for good-looking skin.

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing. Like a vampire,” she joked first before explaining: “I feel like we’re never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now.”

She added: “I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen.”