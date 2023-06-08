Heidi Klum shared a glimpse of her son’s plans after high school and detailed that it has been “exhausting” for both of them.

Germany’s Next Top Model presenter uploaded a rare video of her 17-year-old son Henry before he flees the nest for college.

The media personality uploaded a peek of their car journeys to colleges as Heidi and her son continue to search for the best college.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC

Heidi Klum and son Henry are on college tours

This week, Heidi shared several videos of her car journeys with her 17-year-old son Henry before he heads off to college.

“Day two, looking at colleges. It’s exhausting,” the America’s Got Talent judge told her 11 million Instagram followers in a candid video.

Heidi showed herself during the car journey before she turned the camera to Henry who fell asleep on his seat, looking exhausted from the constant college tours.

In a follow-up post, Heidi shared a more cheerful video as she kissed her son’s hand and said: “Day three, looking at colleges.”

The presenter hasn’t revealed more details about Henry’s college plans and it’s not clear which city her son has chosen for his further education.

How many kids does Heidi have?

Heidi has four children. She shares her son Henry with her former husband Seal. They are also parents to daughter Leni, 18, son Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13.

The presenter adopted Leni when she was still married to Seal. Leni was five years old at the time.

Leni is following in her mother’s footsteps as she moved to New York to attend college and continue her career in fashion.

Heidi’s daughter balances education and work

In a previous interview, Heidi said that she is “proud” of Leni when she was questioned about her daughter’s decision to study and work at the same time.

“I am [so proud],” the former model told ET. “You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

“Unfortunately, she is moving away from home. Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she’s got enough to go for it.”