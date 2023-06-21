Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum is normalizing acne after she bared it all for a makeup-free selfie, showing her breakouts and real skin.

In a social media world with filters and edited pictures, Heidi’s 19-year-old daughter Leni has promoted skin positivity and proudly uploaded a snap of her skin without any makeup or filters.

Leni, daughter of America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, posted the picture on her Instagram profile.

Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni shares makeup-free selfie

On Tuesday (June 20, 2023), Heidi’s daughter Leni shared a rare look of herself, showing her real skin texture and blemishes in an unedited and filter-free image.

The 19-year-old model posted the picture after a shower dressed in a gray bathrobe and colorful headband with a bow detail at the top.

Leni shared the filter-free image with her 1.8 million followers and many fans on social media complimented her on her natural look and normalizing skin issues like breakouts.

One Twitter user called Leni’s picture “so brave” and a number of outlets praised her for promoting skin positivity.

Leni is following in her mother’s footsteps

Leni proudly follows in her mother’s footsteps and pursues a career in modeling and fashion. She moved to New York to attend college and continue her career in fashion.

The 19-year-old made her cover debut on Vogue Germany and has worked with several luxury brands like Dior and Versace. Leni and Heidi also paired up for a modeling campaign with the lingerie retailer Intimissimi.

Leni graced the cover of Vogue Germany with her mother in December 2020, writing in a post at the time that she “couldn’t dream of a better start” to her fashion career.

Heidi shares four children with her former husband Seal. Apart from Leni, they are parents to son Henry, 17, son Johan, 16, and daughter Lou, 13. The German supermodel is married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

Leni balances education and work

Heidi is a proud mother of all her four children and she gushed over Leni’s career path when she was questioned about her daughter’s decision to study and work at the same time.

“I am [so proud],” the former model told ET in a previous interview. “You know, she has her head screwed on right. Right now, college is on top of the list. It’s not modeling and she’s really excited for that next chapter in her life.”

“Unfortunately, she is moving away from home,” Heidi added. “Which is obviously sad but at the same time that she’s got enough to go for it.”