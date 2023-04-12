Helen Flanagan has finally spoken out about the rumors surrounding her and her ex-fiance getting back together amid the ongoing speculation.

The former Coronation Street star rose to fame for her portrayal of Rosie Webster. She played the role from 2000 to 2012 before returning for a brief stint from 2017 to 2018.

Helen and Scott have finally addressed speculation that they are back together on Instagram, let’s take a look.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Helen addresses relationship rumors with Scott Sinclair

Helen, who is part of the I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast, has opened up over the rumors. She has confirmed that she and ex-fiance, Scott Sinclair have not rekindled their relationship.

As Helen jetted off on a work trip to Tenerife this week, she decided to squash the relationship rumors once and for all.

The actress posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her holding up a copy of Carol Vorderman’s Sudoku book. Helen captioned the post: “Love you @carolvorders.”

She then went on to explain why she still wears a ring on her wedding finger. Helen wrote: “I always wear it as I find it a comfort as I’m used to having a rock on my finger.”

The footballer also respnded to rumors as he wrote on his Instagram stories in response to claims: “That’s news to me.”

Helen wears big rock on wedding finger in Dubai

The Blackburn Rovers footballer is thought to have recently been on vacation with Helen and their kids in Dubai. Of course, this sparked rumors that the duo had rekindled their relationship.

Speculation further erupted after Helen Flanagan wore an engagement ring while posing for an Instagram in Dubai last week. Fans flooded her comments section begging for rumors to be addressed.

Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair’s relationship explored

The pair first started dating in 2009 before getting engaged in 2018. They had been set to marry next year, before ultimately calling off the relationship.

Sinclair and Flanagan reportedly split after the actress finished filming ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here‘s All Stars edition in South Africa.

Fans thought break up rumors were further confirmed when she was pictured without her engagement ring at the Pride of Britain Awards in October.