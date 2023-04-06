Helen Flanagan has shared an image on her Instagram flaunting a big engagement ring that has massively sparked relationship rumors.

The former Coronation Street star shot to fame for her portrayal of Rosie Webster. She finished playing the role in 2012 before returning for a brief stint from 2017 – 2018.

Let’s take a look at Helen’s recent Instagram photo which has sparked reconciliation rumors between her and ex-fiance Scott Sinclair.

Helen Flanagan spotted wearing engagement ring again in Dubai snap

Coronation Street’s Helen Flanagan has been bombarded with questions from fans who spotted she was wearing an engagement ring.

The 32-year-old, who’s about to appear in the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here South Africa spin-off, is currently on holiday in Dubai.

Her most recent Instagram photo shows Helen sitting in the back of a car in a sparkly pink jumpsuit. She captioned the snap: “Mummy’s night out in Dubai.”

Her celebrity pals commented on how amazing she looked. Christine McGuinness wrote under the photo: “Stunner.” Whilst Gillian Mckeith shared: “Looking fabulous SuperMum.”

Fans are speculating that romance is on the cards for the actress as she was spotted wearing her engagement ring again in the photo.

Helen and Scott Sinclair’s relationship explored

Despite calling their relationship off last year after 13 years together, Helen and Scott Sinclair have been rumored to have reconciled.

Fans have suspected that Helen and her ex-fiance, are on holiday together but the pair have not confirmed the rumors. Although, both parties have shared snaps in Dubai on their respective social media accounts.

The duo share three children together and appear to be on good terms as Helen wished the Bristol Rovers striker a happy birthday last month.

Helen admits Dubai hasn’t been plain sailing

Helen, who is part of the I’m A Celebrity South Africa cast, has admitted that her Dubai vacation hasn’t all been fun and games. The mum-of-three shared an Instagram story, confessing that there has been a ‘few fallouts’ whilst on the lavish holiday.

Helen revealed that she took the children to a water park in Dubai. This is where she noticed the big change in her daughter, as Flanagan revealed: “She’s so grown up now.”

Speaking about her daughter, Matilda, Helen revealed: We’ve had to make friends a few times, had a few fallouts – just looking at her in the corner she’ll come to tell me off. Apparently, I’m embarrassing, been told to go away a few times.”

Helen continues: “I always call my kids baby – like come on baby and I’ve been told not to call them baby again and not to call her princess, I always call her princess.”