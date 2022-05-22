











Kravis declared themselves as husband and wife in an intimate courtroom wedding on May 16. However, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are about to celebrate their actual big wedding celebration in Portifino, Italy.

The eldest sister of the Kardashians shared a snapshot of what seemed to be one of her wedding dresses to mark the occasion. And let’s just say that fans have had some mixed feelings about its theme.

Soon after Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Santa Barbara, the couple and their families flew over to Italy for their big wedding celebration. According to Harper’s Bazaar, the eldest Kardashian sister and the Blink-182 drummer will celebrate their awaited wedding at the Castello Brown, which is a 16th-century castle in Portifino’s seaside town.

MORE ABOUT: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker ‘tie the knot in low-key wedding’

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in black dress and veil for wedding party

Photo by NINO/GC Images

On May 22, Kourtney updated her Instagram fandom with a couple of images of herself. She was posing with what seemed to be the dress for one of the days of celebration with her hubby, Travis. Or at least that’s what her caption suggested – as she donned a black veil on her head.

“Here comes the ….,” she wrote to her 178 million Instagram followers.

According to Hello Magazine, the low-cut black mini dress belongs to Dolce & Gabbana, which is the same brand as the dress she wore at her courthouse wedding last week in Los Angeles.

Johnny vs. Amber | Official Trailer | discovery+

Her dress also had an image of none other than the Virgin Mary stuck on the bodice. The soon bride-to-be completed the look with a pair of opera gloves and a see-through black face veil with a blue trim.

MORE ABOUT: The reason Scott fell out with The Kardashians, from Kris calling him “shady” to Kendall being “over it”

Fans react to Kourtney’s ‘questionable’ wedding dress

Before Kourtney showed her dress for the first time, TikToker Alexandra Nikolajev made a run-through of the Kar-Jenner’s day two wedding outfits.

As soon as fans knew of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding attire, the comment section was filled with a lot of mixed opinions.

One user wrote: “Kourtney sis.. what’s going on with these looks 🙃.”

“I am really hoping Kourtney doesn’t wear another mini dress for her actual wedding,” another fan wrote.

A third one added: “Allll of that money and that’s what Kourtney looks like.. 🤦‍♀️”

However, some others are loving her fit, despite “being questionable at times”.

“Kourt is serving😍,” one commented.

Another fan said: “I can’t even hate kourt for changing into Travis because her fits have been cute. A lil questionable at times? Yes. Cute? Yes.”

MORE ABOUT: Kourtney and Travis’ zodiac compatibility is led by desire and action

The lovebirds’ anticipated wedding is reportedly going to be sponsored by the luxurious Italian household brand, Dolce & Gabanna. Members of the Kardashian and Barker family and friends were dressed by the brand.

According to Daily Mail, the deal is worth to be millions of dollars and the wedding venue will be filled with Dolce & Gabanna’s extraordinary designs. The brand also revealed it to be “the showbiz event of the year”.

Fashion designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana have a long relationship with the Kardashians. For that reason, the family could not have been more thrilled to have them on board for the big day.