HGTV’s renovation shows have featured all kinds of recognizable houses over the years. However, in 2019, an iconic property appeared on the network during A Very Brady Renovation. The series featured a house from The Brady Bunch and now HGTV’s Brady Bunch House has officially been sold.

A Very Brady Renovation saw twin brothers and home renovation experts, Jonathan and Drew Scott, turn a property into an exact replica of the Brady Bunch’s home. The house was used for many exterior shots during the 70s when the hit series was airing. The show returned the same year for a holiday special which saw former cast members celebrating Christmas in the house.

Brady Bunch House is renovated on HGTV

The Brady Bunch House, located in the North Hollywood area of California, was purchased by HGTV for $3.5 million, reports Deadline.

After HGTV carried out renovations on the property, turning it into a replica of the Brady Bunch’s house, it was listed for sale again in 2023.

The newly refurbished home was listed for a whopping $5.5 million.

HGTV loses millions with Brady Bunch House

Despite the house being a much-loved and iconic property, it actually resulted in a huge loss for HGTV.

After buying the house and spending almost $2 million on renovations, as per Entertainment Weekly, it was sold for less than it was purchased for.

Despite being listed for sale at $5.5 million, the house sold for $3.2 million on September 11, 2023.

After buying the property for $3.5 million and spending almost $2 million on it, HGTV lost around $3.3 million when the home sold for $3.2 million.

Superfan dubs it ‘worst investment ever’

The Zillow listing for the Brady Bunch House states that potential buyers would be looking at a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to purchase the property.

The home, which is located on 11222 Dilling Street, is said to be a “piece of pop culture.”

It sprawls over 5,000 square feet and is set on a 12,000-square-foot lot.

A Brady Bunch superfan decided to buy the home in 2023. Despite spending millions on the property, People reports via The Wall Street Journal that she admitted it was “the worst investment ever.”

The buyer, Tina Trahan, told The Wall Street Journal that no one will live in the home. She plans on using the property for charitable events and fundraisers.