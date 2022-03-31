Hilaria Baldwin's 7th pregnancy proves those yoga moves really do work













As if six wasn’t enough! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announce that they are expecting their seventh child this year. The actor and yoga instructor clearly aren’t done with adding to their ever-growing family as they surprise fans with the news of baby number seven via an adorable Instagram, video.

Reality Titbit has all the latest on the couples announcement as well as a large family so far. Check it out.

The Baldwin announces baby number seven

Earlier this week Hilaria Baldwin took to her Instagram feed to announce to her fans that the couple was expecting another child again.

The heartwarming video was full of adorable clips of the family with their children as they hit and kiss one another with the song Can’t Take My Eyes Off You in the background. The caption to the video stated:

After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. Hilaria Baldwin, Instagram

Fans were over the moon for the couple and showed their support in the comment section, one person said “you guys make the best parents ever, you could never have too many kids! Congratulations.

Baby Number seven was a surprise

In the caption, Hilaria mentioned that their seventh child wasn’t planned and came as a surprise however continued to say that the family are over the moon with the news and can’t wait to welcome them into the world. Hilaria said:

We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids–as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. Hilaria Baldwin

The star also announced that she was back after taking a short break from social media and fans can’t wait to be kept up to date with her latest pregnancy journey.

Hilaria has had difficult pregnancies in the past

Although the couple has a huge family, their journey hasn’t been the easiest and the star has been incredibly open about her struggles.

In an Instagram video last year, the yoga instructor opened up about the struggles she faced with natural birth and surrogacy and continued to be candid about her struggles with miscarriages and IVF. She explained:

After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9 weeks, one at 4 months and a round of IVF, resulting in Marilu — my body has gone on quite a journey for the family we have. Hilaria Baldwin, Instagram

