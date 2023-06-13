Hoda Kotb had to make a tough choice when her six-year-old daughter Haley made the unexpected request to wear a crop top.

The Today Show host, who is a proud mother of two daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, often opens up about her parenting moments while raising her young children in interviews and social media posts.

Hoda revealed that she had a “weird” request from Haley and had to make a tough decision with her response.

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for AARP

Hoda Kotb reveals response to daughter’s “weird” request

Speaking on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Monday (June 12, 2023), Hoda revealed that she had an unexpected parenting moment with her six-year-old daughter Haley when she made the request to wear a crop top.

“Haley wants to wear a mid-drift. She asked me about a mid-drift,” Hoda shared with NBC viewers. “She was walking down the street and she goes, ‘Hi mom,’ and she pulled [her shirt] up halfway. I go, ‘What are you doing?’ She’s like, ‘Nothing,’ and she’s giggling out of her mind.”

The presenter revealed that she had to make a tough decision and decline her daughter’s request. “I said no. No, we’re not doing that,” Hoda said.

The presenter shares her two daughters with her former partner Joel Schiffman.

Hoda wants her kids to feel “good” in their skin

Elsewhere in the interview, Bush Hager pointed out that crop tops are a popular fashion choice among teenagers and adults.

“It’s weird! You want your kids to feel good in your own skin, but isn’t that a weird thing!” Hoda admitted, explaining that she didn’t know where Haley’s inspiration for crop tops came from.

“Even though that’s what parenting is now,” Hoda continued, “Sometimes you wonder if you have one choice… sometimes it has got to be no.”

The host gave an update on her daughter’s illness

Hoda’s tough reaction to Haley’s request comes after she revealed that her three-year-old daughter Hope had a “long road” to full recovery.

Hope was admitted to the ICU in February this year due to an undisclosed illness and the presenter took a two-week leave from her hosting duties to take care of her daughter.

“She’s doing better. There’s still a long road to go, but she’s doing much better,” Hoda told PageSix in May.

“We’re making great progress,” she added. “This kid is full of healing light, as I say to her.”