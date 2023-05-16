Hoda Kotb has revealed that her youngest daughter Hope still has a “long road” to recovery after she was diagnosed with an illness earlier this year.

The Today Show presenter is a mother to two young daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 3, who she shares with her former partner Joel Schiffman.

The host and her family are still recovering after her daughter Hope was hospitalized in February following an undisclosed illness.

Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for AARP

Hoda Kotb shares update on daughter’s illness

Hoda has revealed that her daughter Hope still has a “long road” to full recovery after she experienced a major health scare earlier in 2023.

“She’s doing better. There’s still a long road to go, but she’s doing much better,” the Today Show presenter told PageSix.

Hoda gave the interview after an appearance at the Webby Awards where she won Best Talk Show Podcast for the podcast Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

“We’re making great progress,” she continued. “This kid is full of healing light, as I say to her.”

Hope is battling an undisclosed illness and was admitted to the ICU in February this year. The presenter was forced to take a two-week leave from her hosting duties to take care of her daughter.

Hoda says her daughters are her priority

Elsewhere in the interview, the 58-year-old television personality said that the scary hospitalization helped her rethink her life and realize that she should prioritize important matters more.

“It does remind you when you get lost in a minute, it’s like, ‘Wait, I was worried about what? That mattered because of why?’” she explained.

“So I’ve learned to sort of realize that there are things in life that are much, much, much more important than the little things.”

The presenter also said that Hope’s illness made her realize that her “priorities have always been both girls” and that she should worry less about other less important matters.

Host celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday

The broadcast journalist celebrated Mother’s Day, which was marked on May 14 in the US, with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

She shared a picture with her daughters and her mother, Sameha Kotb, followed by the caption: “Hopey and Haley— you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming— a mother.”

Hoda also shared a sweet tribute to her own mother, adding: “And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo.”