Hoda Kotb’s father appeared on her Instagram for Father’s Day. A black and white photo shared a throwback snap of her parents, which saw fans pay tribute and call Hoda Kotb’s dad “handsome” while saying her eyes look like his.

The Today Show host opened the conversation for anyone whose fathers have passed to share comfort in each other’s feelings. Hoda Kotb wrote on Instagram: “If you miss your dad on Father’s Day… you are not alone.”

She added: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad! The kids and I talked about you today.” A throwback snap of her mother and father received over 12K likes in less than 24 hours as fans compare her striking looks to theirs.

Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hoda pays tribute to father

Hoda paid tribute to her dad, A. K. Kotb for Father’s Day. She admitted she had spoken to her children about her father, who was of Egyptian nationality, years after she lost him to a heart attack during her college years.

She shared with Minnie Driver on her podcast, Minnie Questions, that she found out about her father’s death when she was a student at Virginia Tech when her father died. She was at a sorority formal when her brother, Adel, found her.

Now, Hoda Kotb’s father is credited for a lot of her success and she knows he would have been proud. She said:

You know you always want an ‘attagirl’ from your dad, you always want a ‘you did it.’ Throughout my career I think there were probably a few spots where he probably would’ve said, ‘Well good for you, you did it,’ and then I would’ve been done.

Hoda wrote the same caption for Father’s Day tribute to her dad in 2021, but with a different photo. This year’s post resonated with several fans who commented to share their similar experiences of the day.

Fans say Hoda’s eyes ‘matched his’

Hoda Kotb’s dad has “stunning” eyes which match hers, with many fans saying she looks like the spitting image of him. And it’s not just Hoda’s father but her mother, Sameha, who viewers are complimenting.

Several fans have labeled A. K. as “very handsome.” One fan commented, “❤️ yes I miss mine. Hugs to you @hodakotb, by the way, your parents are a good-looking couple. 😍”

Another penned: “You resemble your Mom so much!! Beautiful couple! Happy heavenly Father’s Day to your Dad 🙏”

“Aww. You have a Handsome Dad. I can relate because I lost my Dad in 2020 🙏🏻❤️,” related a fellow fan.

Get to know Hoda’s mother

Hoda’s mother Sameha Kotb, known as Sami, worked at the Library of Congress. Sameha is of Egyptian nationality and is known to Hoda’s daughters, Haley and Hope, as Tata, the informal word for grandma in Lebanese Arabic.

Sameha is a talented chef in the kitchen, as she appeared on The Today Show showing viewers how to make pesto salmon with pasta. And her granddaughter Haley approved the dish for us!

When Hoda celebrated Mother’s Day in May 2023, she wrote on Instagram, “And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love.” She is often seen spending time with Hoda and her granddaughters.