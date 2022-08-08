You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Honey Boo Boo tells sister Pumpkin Mama June could stay with them as they discuss where their mother needs to stay

'Honey Boo Boo' Alana Thompson unrecognizable and 'growing up too fast' in senior photos

August 8, 2022
Lottie O'Neill

Alana Thompson, also known as Honey Boo Boo, is now a senior as fans say the reality star is ‘growing up too fast’.

The TLC icon shared her senior photos over the weekend as she is set to embark on the final year of high school.

Alana, 16, is also going to be taking college classes in her senior year after telling fans how she was accepted into Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program. It’ll allow her to take a few classes ahead of finishing her time at high school.

TLC star is ‘growing up too fast’

Alana simply captioned the Instagram collage “senior year!!” with a pink heart emoji. In the post she shared images of her posing in front of the photo backdrop, wearing a gorgeous black top and smiling to the camera. In another picture, the teen is sporting a sweatshirt with the word ‘senior’ on it smiling ear-to-ear.

Fans rushed to congratulate the Toddlers and Tiaras star and said she looked “beautiful”.

One fan wrote: “Growing up too fast. Where has the time gone.”

A second added: “Seems like yesterday you were drinking gogo juice! Hope you have a wonderful senior year! Soak it, it goes by fast!”

And a third penned: “Aww. Our Honey Boo Boo is all grown up.”

Her aunt shared her senior photos as she gushed over Alana, declaring she was “so honored” to be related to her.

She penned in the cute clip: “The world is yours and can’t wait to see how you conquer it”, as Alana is set to be a graduate of Class of 2023.

Honey Boo Boo and boyfriend Dralin are ‘stronger than ever’

Screenshot from You Can NOT Move in Here Mama! Mama June: Road to Redemption WE TV official YouTube channel

It comes after teenager declared she and 20-year-old boyfriend Dralin are “stronger than ever”.

The duo made their relationship official in September last year, and almost a year later, they’re still enjoying time together.

He also reportedly received the family seal of approval from her sister Pumpkin (Lauryn Shannon).

Despite older and protective sibling grilling Dralin during their first appearance on Mama June: Road to Redemption, she said she “loves him”.

Pumpkin then added: “He’s great with us. He’s very respectful to Alana. A lot of people try and make it seem like we don’t like Dralin and we really do. She’s a lot happier.”

Lottie O'Neill
Lottie is the Head of Audience for Entertainment and Gaming, working with the teams on HITC, Reality Titbit, The Focus and Freshered. She is passionate about news being accessible to everyone, and focuses on bringing audiences quality content that they enjoy. She loves the art of storytelling, whether that be news, movies or heavy hardback fiction.

