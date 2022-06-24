











We all know Honey Boo Boo – the 16-year-old star of Mama June: From Hot to Not is now all grown up and even has a boyfriend. The reality TV star recently went official with her man on Instagram – but has faced backlash over their age difference.

Reality Titbit looks at the relationship between Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo, and her 20-year-old beau Dralin Carswell as well as the engagement rumours. Check it out.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage

Honey and Dralin have gone Instagram official

After dating for a year, Honey went Instagram official with boyfriend Dralin this week. Dralin is four years older than his girlfriend and this has caused a lot of backlash on social media.

They have faced backlash about their relationship ever since the couple went public last year, primarily because Dralin is a college student and Alana is still a teenager in high school.

The Instagram post featured a picture of the couple holding hands while on a walk. It’s clear to see Honey is staying away from the negativity too as she turned off the comments.

Mama June is in full support

Mama June confirmed her daughter was in a relationship, adding she had no problem with the four-year age gap:

Pumpkin and Josh were the same age as we were. Alana is getting a lot of hate because she is in an inter-racial relationship, and he is older. But at the end of the day, people got to remember Alana is not that six or seven-year-old child y’all fell in love with 11 years ago. Mama June

Mama June made the point of saying people should “forget the charming, cheeky child they got familiar with through the family’s hit reality TV show”, adding Honey was now a completely different person.

So We Gone Act Like Honey Boo Boo Boyfriend Not 20 W/ Her Just Turning 16? 😒😡 — Mickey (@SweethartMickey) June 18, 2022

Are Honey Boo Boo and Dralin engaged?

We can confidently confirm the pair are not engaged. After posting a picture with a beautiful ring on her engagement finger, fans went wild with speculation the couple were engaged.

Her sister Lauryn clarified to The Sun that the bling is a promise ring from Dralin. She added he gave the ring to Alana “probably last year, I’m not exactly sure of the exact date”.

So it appears that, despite the rumours, Honey Boo Boo isn’t getting married – not yet anyway! Alana turns 17 on August 28 so we’re talking more than a year until she can legally marry anyway.

