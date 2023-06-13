Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson fires back at her haters on TikTok after some criticized her family’s show, Mama June: Family Crisis in 2023. The WEtv series has been going since 2017 and features Honey Boo Boo, her mom, June ‘Mama June’ Shannon, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and more of the Shannon family members.

Given that Honey Boo Boo has appeared on TV since her childhood, she’s likely used to having haters comment on her social media posts. The WEtv star found fame on TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo back in 2012. Nowadays, she’s 17 years old and is calling out the negative commenters on her TikTok page.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Honey Boo Boo calls out Mama June: Family Crisis haters

Taking to TikTok on June 10, Honey Boo Boo shared a video of herself captioned: “Shout out to my haters!!!! Thanks for the views baby.”

The video sees the star miming over a TikTok sound that says: “And shout out again to all those people who hate my guts but are sitting in a quiet place listening to my show, you are obsessed and sick.”

Alana smiled at the end of her video as she appeared make-up-free, wearing a t-shirt and her trademark long acrylics.

Haters criticized the show’s ratings

Honey Boo Boo’s double-whammy of TikTok’s came after some “haters” had criticized her family’s show.

One commenter said that Alana “obviously hadn’t seen the ratings” for Mama June: Family Crisis.

The reality star was told that she’s “not in the top five anymore,” and “never number one.”

Honey Boo Boo responded to the commenter, “…might just wanna delete the whole comment…” as she shared a screenshot of some viewing ratings on her TikTok page.

Alana’s fans defend Family Crisis show

Alana directly responded to some negative comments about Family Crisis on her TikTok page.

But, there are some Honey Boo Boo fans who jumped to the WEtv star’s defense in the comments section. Some said that they “love” the show.

More wrote that they “love” when Honey Boo Boo “proves” people “so wrong.”

Another commented: “yeah cus ya’ll the best fr.”

More wrote that Family Crisis is “so good,” and another said that Honey Boo Boo will “always be number one.”

Others said that Honey Boo Boo is their “fave,” and that they “love” her.

