Honey Boo Boo fans hail Alana Thompson's baby niece Stella 'cute' in new clip













Alana Thompson’s older sister Lauryn, aka Pumpkin, welcomed twins in May 2022, and the Honey Boo Boo star has showed off her cute baby niece online.

Unless you’ve been keeping up with the Thompson family, you may not have known that Lauryn Efird, better known as Pumpkin, gave birth to twins in May.

The reality star pulled a Kylie Jenner and kept the pregnancy a family secret even during filming. News of her bundle of joys only broke out in early April.

So far, the new family additions have only made a handful of appearances on social media and leave it to Alana to give fans a better look at newborn Stella. Spoiler: she’s adorable.

Honey Boo Boo star gives fans a glimpse of her new niece

Earlier this month, Alana revealed Stella to her 183.2K TikTok followers whilst rapping to the viral sound “That Mean She Scared Right” by a user named Jay,

Although it’s the 16-year-old putting in the work, commenters are more fascinated by three-month-old Stella, who is simply staring blankly at the screen. But it’s enough to make viewers swoon.

One wrote: “You two are the cutest,” while another similarly wrote: “Already in love with Aunt Alana! You will always have an army with your nieces and nephews.”

You can find more marvelous Stella content on Lauryn’s Instagram page:

What’s the name of Pumpkin’s new son?

Lauryn’s other new arrival is called Sylus Ray; Stella’s full name is Stella Renae. The twins were welcomed via C-section on May 19. Stella was born at 8:50am, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Her brother was born a minute later, weighing in at 5lbs 4oz.

Pumpkin already has two children with husband Josh Efird, who she married in 2018. Ella Grace was born in December 2017 and Bentley Jameson expanded the family in June 2021.

Lauryn may be Alana’s older sister, but she is only 22 years old. After becoming a reality TV star during her years on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn became her sibling’s legal guardian in April.

The mother-of-four was first awarded temporary guardianship in August 2019 after Mama June was arrested on alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia that year with then-boyfriend Geno Doak. Geno also faced a charge of alleged domestic violence in the third degree.

They were let out on bond and pleaded not guilty to the charges seven months after the arrest.

According to a plea agreement obtained by E News, Mama June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, court supervision and other conditions, like unexpected drug screenings. Geno agreed to a plea deal, in which he is serving 16 months in Macon Community Corrections for his drug charges, reports TMZ.

