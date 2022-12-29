Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson treated her fans with her most requested video, which is what she got for Christmas this year. After a tough year and some family drama in between, the 17-year-old felt ‘grateful’ for spending the holiday season with her family.

Honey Boo Boo has been going through a wild rollercoaster of emotion. Whether it be getting candid with her relationship with her mother, her weight loss journey, or preparing for university, the child star has overcome a lot of rough patches.

Ending the year on a good note, Alana excitedly showed what she got for Christmas. The reality star spent Christmas with her older sister, Pumpkin, and her boyfriend, Draslin.

Honey Boo Boo’s list of Christmas gifts includes a Gucci Bag

On December 27, Honey Boo Boo took her personal TikTok account to share with fans what she had received for this year’s Christmas.

“Merry Christmas everyone even though I’m late! This is my highly request what I go for Christmas!” she captioned.

“In no way, shape, or form am I trying to brag! I’m very grateful for the things I received this year! I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas.”

Alana’s boyfriend, Dralin, surely spoiled his beau with numerous gifts. It included 15 different pairs of underwear, a Pink jacket, and two pairs of sneakers. The list of gifts didn’t end there, as her best friend and sister, Pumpkin, spoiled her young sister with a Gucci crossbody bag.

Other presents from friends and family included more accessories, a blow dryer, bath accessories, gift cards, and bracelet charms.

Most interestingly, Alana mentioned a special gift from her ‘mama’, although she didn’t specify if it was from her biological mother June Shannon, who she has a complicated relationship with.

“On a real note, I hope everyone had a safe and happy Christmas,” she concluded her three-minute haul.

Fans are so happy for her

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson / TikTok

As fans watched what became her longest video on TikTok, many took to the comments section to leave all kinds of praise and positive messages for the teenager.

Many fans couldn’t believe how much she had grown, as they have followed her since her early years in Toddlers & Tiaras.

However, many many were surprised to hear her thick Southern accent in disbelief that “this is Honey Boo Boo”. But fans were also quick to defend her.

One wrote: “I swear you have grown into the most amazing young lady. Merry Christmas hun!”

A second fan said: “I feel like such a proud sister watching you since Tiara days. You are such a beautiful soul.”

“She’s always sounded like that, she’s just grown now,” a follower defended.

Honey Boo Boo’s current relationship with Mama June

Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Honey Boo Boo’s relationship with her mum, June Shannon, is rather complicated. Although the two are not on bad terms, Alana said to find it hard to reconnect with her mother.

Back in 2019, Mama June got arrested for drug possession charges. This caused Alana to leave their home and temporarily live with her sister, Pumpkin. However, it turned into her permanent home.

In June 2022, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ was granted full custody of her youngest sister, Alana, PEOPLE reported. The 42-year-old is also obliged to pay $800 in child support until the young star turns 18.

As per the reports, Mama June can contact her daughter via telephone but must get to Pumpkin first to see her in person.

Earlier this month, both siblings spoke to Bunnie DeFord’s Dumb Blonde podcast, where they shared their side of the story.

It’s not clear whether Mama June and her two daughters are on good terms, but things might change in the upcoming year.

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know