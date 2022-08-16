











Alana Thompson – or Honey Boo Boo – looks nothing like she did five years ago. Two weeks before she reaches her 17th birthday and old photos begin to resurface. As the special day approaches, Here comes the new Honey Boo Boo.

Honey Boo Boo has grown in front of the cameras. Becoming a child star and having the eyes of the public on her daily life, viewers of the popular show and her millions of fans have realized how much she has grown (and changed) in recent years.

Viewers saw her as a young girl in Toddlers and Tiaras as she attempted to snatch the crown. We’ve also seen her family dynamic aired on TV in the likes of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

It’s sometimes hard to realize how much the star has grown up.

A young and sweet Alana

Honey Boo Boo then, five years ago, would wear her hair naturally and didn’t have false lashes like she does now.

In an over-the-shoulder shot in the streets of Georgia, the youngster captioned the old post: “Well you lost me you lost the best thing you had.”

The post garnered almost 14k likes, which was a big deal for Alana back in those days.

Even in her recent Instagram snaps her fans tell her she’s ‘growing up too fast’ as she prepares to for her final year at school.

Little Alana Thompson was a mischievous child, as she is the youngest daughter of June ‘Mama June’ Thompson and Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson. She currently lives with her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ after she gained guardianship over the reality TV star.

Honey Boo Boo’s incredible transformation

Now that she has reached her senior year and is starting a new chapter in her life, Honey Boo Boo looks completely unrecognizable. Not only has her hair become lighter and straighter, but the reality star is almost a young woman.

Earlier this year, Mama June lost custody of Alana, and now she resides with her older sister, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird. Nonetheless, the reality star is on her plans to become more independent, starting by attending the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program for the 2022 Fall I Term, which began yesterday.

The program will allow her to take college classes alongside her senior and final year at High School.

A plan to lose weight

In July, the star of the reality series mentioned the possibility of undergoing weight loss surgery, costing approximately $13,000. As per The Independent, the teenager is considering a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve shortly after turning 17. It’s reported the op will be carried out by Dr Steve Battash.

Alana aims to slim down from 275 pounds to 150, and although she does not want to be very thin, she said. She will also be following the same route as her sister Jessica and Mama June, who lost a remarkable 300-pounds after their procedures and liposuction.

Honey Boo Boo told Entertainment Weekly: “So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.”

She just doesn’t believe she has the will power for eating salads and going to the gym.

