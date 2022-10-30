









Former Toddlers and Tiaras star Honey Boo Boo has opened up over ‘nearly giving up’ and having “so many disadvantages” in her life as she reflects on her journey in high school.

Real name Alana Thompson, the 17-year-old took to Instagram to showcase the result of a photoshoot celebrating her final senior year at school.

As the teenager looked towards the future and getting her diploma next summer, she also revealed to fans what she’d like to do for her future career.

Honey Boo Boo on almost ‘giving up’

The TLC star admitted to fans earlier this week that she had many moments that she “felt like just giving up”. However, she’s glad she didn’t and pushed through any difficulties she faced.

She wrote: “It’s honestly so crazy to believe that I’m a senior this year. I’ve had so many disadvantages along the way, but I’ve never let that stop me.

“I have so many people to thank for pushing me and making sure my head was on straight. There were plenty of times I felt like just giving [up], I felt I couldn’t do it anymore, but something told me not to give up, and I didn’t.”

The reality star then went on to speak about her future as she’s set to graduate from high school.

Alana added: “In a little over six months, I will walk across the stage to receive my diploma and I hope I made everyone proud of me, especially my Nana that was looking down on me the whole way through & even if I didn’t, I will always be so proud of myself.”

She then told followers what she plans to do career wise, and it’s not related to showbiz. Alana revealed she wants to work as a neonatal nurse.

‘Perfection’

Screenshot from MOST SASSY MOMENTS | Honey Boo Boo VS Toddlers and Tiaras, TLC UK YouTube

Her aunt Jo (Doe Doe) Shannon, sister to her mom Mama June, wrote a sweet message on the Instagram post. She said: “These are perfection,” and displayed a red heart.

Sister Jessica Shannon added: “Nana would be so proud of you girl, just know she looking down and she’s smiling”.

Another fan added: “Stay strong & stay the course. It can’t be easy being in the public eye since a baby. So many things have made you give. I thank Pumpkin for stepping in when others couldn’t. Make yourself proud above anyone else.”

Alana’s troubled relationship with Mama June

One follower, a nurse, congratulated Alana on her dreams. She wrote: “Omg a nurse! Girl, please follow your dreams and never let anyone tell you [that] you can’t do anything because you can! I am in the healthcare field, and it’s crazy wild but the most beautiful experience ever. Congratulations Alana ❤️”

Alana, who first appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras as a child, had her life on screen since a young age. Alongside her family, her mother Mama June Shannon also skyrocketed into fame as fans fell in love with Alana’s (stage name Honey Boo Boo) fiery personality.

Following on from the show, the family has had many other spin-off series, such as Mama June: From Not to Hot which looked at her mom’s transformation journey, as well as Mama June: Road to Redemption. The latter followed the family’s ups and downs as June tried to turn her life around after being arrested.

In April 2021, June was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and court supervision for one year after being charged with possession of crack cocaine in March 2019.

Earlier this month, Honey Boo Boo appeared to open up over the difficult relationship with her mother after her older sister Lauryn ‘pumpkin’ was granted custody of the teenager.

In a TikTok video, Alana praised her sibling for ‘stepping up’ to “raise her”.

