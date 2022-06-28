











Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has had a rough few days, but the teen was all smiles as she attempted a viral TikTok challenge with her boyfriend and sister.

Just like the try-not-to-laugh challenge, the Tortilla Challenge consists of smacking the participant with a tortilla while you hold water in your mouth. Playing rock, paper, scissors, the winner gets to smack the opponent. The gist of the game is to keep a straight face and not spill the water.

The 16-year-old is less than two months away from joining Georgia Military College Dual Enrolment Program, where she will be studying a program to earn extra credits for her college application. Until then, Alana is spending most of her time with her loved ones and the fans are loving seeing her laugh.

Honey Boo Boo attempts TikTok trend

On June 27, Alana joined the trend with her friends Malik and Josh along with her boyfriend Dralin and her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’. The five were on a round of smacking each other with a tortilla wrap with their mouths filled with water.

In the 45-second video, the group is outstanding outside of the house and gently slapping each other in turns as each is holding a tortilla in their hands. The teenagers couldn’t contain their laughter.

Towards the end of the video, Honey Boo Boo breaks the challenge by spitting the water and drenching her brother-in-law, Josh Efird.

Fans love Alana’s smile

Screenshot from Entertainment Tonight’s YouTube Channel: Mama June: Road to Redemption: Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson TORN on Inviting Mom to Graduation / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RYYkZV_mTA

Viewed more than 33k times, fans have been leaving comments laughing at the video as well as pointing out that Alana seems genuinely happy with her 21-year-old boyfriend. The pair became “Instagram official” in September 2021.

A fan, who was rooting for Alana to win, wrote: “When Alana spits everywhere 😂😂 wasn’t expecting that.”

Another fan, who just knew her too well commented: “Lol, Alana I knew you’d be the one to lose it! 😂😂.”

Others focused on Alana’s laughter, as in the recent episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the 16-year-old was upset over the failed progress of improving her relationship with her mother.

One fan wrote: “I so happy for them!!!! They look so happy 😀.”

A second one followed: “It’s so heartbreaking to watch these episodes. You all are an amazing family and deserve better than your mom.”

Is ‘Honey Boo Boo’ engaged to boyfriend Dralin?

Alana seemed to have put a ring on it, technically, but did it come from her boyfriend Dralin Carswell?

The couple sparked engagement rumours after fans spotted the 16-year-old wearing a ring on her finger. The couple, who has been dating for over a year now, are not believed to be actually engaged.

Despite Honey Boo Boo not talking much about her relationship with her fans. Nonetheless, the rumours have started to circulate that the two might be thinking of tying the knot together.

According to E! Online, a representative of the teenager shut down the rumours and revealed there was nothing special on the ring that was on her finger, it was “just a ring.”