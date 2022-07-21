Honey Boo Boo says weight loss surgery is 'easy way' to shed pounds 'fast'













Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is considering going under the knife for weight loss surgery, and she’s only 16.

Just about to turn 17, the teenager is debating whether or not going in for a non-surgical procedure this summer before heading off to a college course.

Honey Boo Boo is ready for a change, and she wants it “instantly”. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Alana and Lauryn gave an update on their current lives. Honey Boo Boo shared her reasons for considering spending thousands of pounds for a weight loss endoscopic sleeve surgery.

However, the 16-year-old isn’t the first family member to have such a procedure. Her mother June Shannon and sister Jessica Thomspon, both went under gastric sleeve surgery and liposuction, respectively. Will Honey Boo Boo join them?

Possiblu go through ing a “physical transformation”

During an exclusive conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the 16-year-old revealed she would possibly consider following in her mum’s footsteps. This would be going under the knife for a “physical transformation”, ie Honey Boo Boo is thinking about weight loss surgery.

As per the reports, this will include a $13,000 procedure called suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve. It will aim to help the star to drop more than 100 pounds.

Nonetheless, Alana told ET and sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ she wasn’t entirely “100%” sure. She first wants to weigh the options before making a final decision. Despite the face she is about to turn 17 in just a month, undergoing surgery is not something she is ready to do. At least right now.

Honey Boo Boo shared: “I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it.

“I wanna make sure that it’s, like, not something that’s, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it’s something I actually wanna do before I go and do it.”

Aiming for a 145-pound body-goal

Salads and going to the gym isn’t something that Alana is looking forward to doing, even though she knows “for a fact” that those would be the healthiest options. Still, the 16-year-old revealed she is not getting any motivation whenever doing any of those.

Alana elaborates: “So, I just think I don’t have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast.“

Having the approval of her oldest sister Pumpkin, who is “really happy for Alana if that’s something that she really wants to do”, she warned Alana needed to be willing to change her lifestyle once she has the surgery.

As per multiple reports, her long-time boyfriend Dralin Carswell is also planning to join Alana, with such a procedure taking place in New York later this summer. That is if Honey Boo Boo makes up her mind before going to the Georgia Military College Dual Enrollment Program next month.

Mama June lost 300 pounds

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

June Shannon, best known as Mama June, and the mother of Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin, went under the knife back in 2016 with a tummy tuck. The reality star went from 460 pounds down to 160, losing 300 pounds.

The 42-year-old went under a strict working out plan, where she would train with a trainer two to three times every week. Her journey was documented in Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Nonetheless, after a few years of sticking to her goals, Mama June is said to have regained almost a hundred pounds in recent years. This was believed to be during the long months of quarantine and the covid-19 pandemic.

Mama June isn’t the only Thompson who underwent surgery. Jessica, previously went under weight-loss surgery herself. According to Pumpkin, neither reportedly maintained their body transformations.

