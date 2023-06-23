Honey Boo Boo received some backlash over her boyfriend’s age after the two went public with their romance in 2021. As Mama June: Family Crisis airs on WeTV two years into their relationship, fans want to know more about how old Dralin Carswell is.

After finding fame on TLC‘s Toddlers & Tiaras at the age of six, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson is no stranger to living in the spotlight. She and her family now appear on a new WeTV series and viewers get to meet her partner as well as her mom, Mama June Shannon‘s husband-to-be.

Credit: WE tv YouTube channel

Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend’s age

Many Honey Boo Boo fans will have seen the reality star celebrate her prom in April 2023.

She shared some snaps of her special day alongside her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

Dralin is 21 years old and hails from Georgia in the USA.

Honey Boo Boo was born on August 28, 2005, which makes her almost 18 years old at the time of writing.

Dralin and Alana faced backlash

When fans learned of how old Dralin is, some people voiced concerns over the age gap between him and Alana.

However, speaking exclusively to ET in 2022, Honey Boo Boo said she “didn’t care” what people had to say as her sister and his mom approve of their relationship.

Responding to the criticism, the WeTV star confirmed that Dralin has been “a great support system” for her.

Honey Boo Boo’s sister likes her boyfriend

Honey Boo Boo addressed fans’ concerns over the four-year age gap in 2022.

Also speaking to ET, the star’s sister, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, said in the same interview: “I like Dralin a lot, the kids love Dralin, Josh loves Dralin…”

She added that “his family is so great,” and continued that they’ve spent Christmases together.

Alana lives with her sister so Dralin is around a lot and has spent time with the Efird family.

Pumpkin said that “men take longer to mature,” and added that Dralin and Alana are “on the same wavelength.”

She concluded that her younger sister is “mature for her age,” but there are rules in their home including that no bedroom doors are closed. She said: “Dralin’s always been respectful of boundaries.”

