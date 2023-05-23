Alana Thompson, AKA Honey Boo Boo, is the only child of Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson and June ‘Mama June’ Shannon. The reality star celebrates her graduation in May 2023 but fans spotted that a key family member is missing on Honey Boo Boo’s special day.

After rising to fame on TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012, Honey Boo Boo is recognized as a reality star. At just 17 years old, she has over a million Instagram followers. Many of her fans sent their congratulations as she graduated high school but Mama June was quick to call out a “no show,” on the occasion.

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Honey Boo Boo fans ask if Sugar Bear attended graduation

Fans of Honey Boo Boo will have seen the 17-year-old taking to social media in the lead-up to her high school graduation.

The former TLC star was super-excited to be achieving the life milestone after four years of high school.

Honey Boo Boo, as well as her family members including sister Pumpkin and her mom, Mama June, took to social media to share their excitement over the big day.

On Mama June’s Instagram post, some fans asked whether Sugar Bear, Honey Boo Boo’s dad, attended her graduation.

Responding to fans’ questions, Mama June wrote: “nope he didn’t even call or text and say congratulations he knew she was graduating n it was a public but didn’t show up he has not beeN around in a long time.”

Reality star ‘never gave up’

Although it doesn’t appear that her dad showed up to her graduation, Honey Boo Boo wrote in her own Instagram post that she’s proud of her achievements: “…if nobody is proud of me I’m proud of my damn self.”

The reality legend also said that she was hit with some “curveballs,” during her high school years.

She said: “Despite all the challenges and curveballs, that were thrown my way. I still did it, and I never gave up.”

The 17-year-old added that having her diploma feels “surreal,” and said: “The whole four years I was in high school I used to always say I can’t wait until I graduate and it’s crazy to think that I actually can say that I graduated high school now.”

Pumpkin is ‘proud’

Honey Boo Boo’s sister, Lauryn Efird (AKA Pumpkin), also took to Instagram to celebrate her special moment.

In a super-sweet post, Pumpkin wrote that to say she is “proud would be an understatement.”

The 23-year-old said that she was “amazed” by her sister’s achievement and that she’s her “biggest fan.”

Fans were quick to say that Pumpkin is a part of the reason for Honey Boo Boo’s success. One wrote: “So much of her is because of you. Job well done.”